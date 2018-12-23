Texans Eagles Football

Houston's J.J. Watt plays a game of catch with Philadelphia Eagles fans before the Texans took on the Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. 

 MICHAEL PEREZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt took time out of his pregame preparations Sunday morning to play a quick game of catch with a group of Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field. 

The former Wisconsin Badgers star, now in his eighth season with the Texans, finished with three tackles as Houston lost to Philadelphia, 32-30, on a last-second field goal, to move to 10-5 entering the final week of the season.

While the Philly fans on the field seemed more than happy to play along, at least a few fans in the stands were captured by an Associated Press photographer with some harsh words for Watt before kickoff. 

J.J. Watt sign

Philadelphia Eagles fans hold up a sign for Houston's J.J. Watt before the Texans' game against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. 

The video of Watt's game of catch, shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia on Twitter, is posted below:

