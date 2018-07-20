One of the funniest moments to come out of Danica Patrick's turn as host of the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night featured her famous boyfriend in a supporting role.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed his support for the former race car driver by appearing alongside of her in a trailer for a fake film billed as "Me, Danica."
In the spoof of "I, Tonya" − a 2017 biopic that featured Margot Robbie as former figure skater Tonya Harding − Patrick shows some stroke acting chops while playing multiple roles.
Watch the couple's performance in the video below:
If you enjoyed "I, Tonya," you'll love "Me, Danica" featuring @danicapatrick and @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/lVkKjbCWep— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018