Wary of looming COVID-19 dangers, Matt LaFleur aims to get Packers rested, keep team vigilant

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur started this COVID-19 pandemic-affected NFL season with a to-the-point reminder for all of his players, coaches and staff.
“We’re all in this sucker together,” the Green Bay Packers coach said succinctly as training camp got underway on Aug. 2. https://madison.com/wsj/sports/football/professional/packers-will-rely-on-players-staff-to-make-the-right-choices-amid-covid-19-pandemic/article_e50f59da-d043-59a8-9b56-fc98150bd3b2.html
Now, 156 days later, his team has not just survived a 17-week season with minimal COVID-19-related issues but thrived — going 13-3 and earning the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and the first-round bye that comes with it.
But with cautionary tales throughout the NFL providing ample reminders of how quickly things can go awry and a Super Bowl run can be ruined by one ill-advised decision that causes the virus to spread throughout the team facility, LaFleur’s message to his players after they earned a much-needed few days off with their 35-16 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday was a simple one: Don’t slip up now.
From the Cleveland Browns having their wide receiver group decimated, to the New Orleans Saints having to play without any of their running backs, to several other issues during the season with other teams, infections and high-risk close-contact situations have been caused problems and affected the outcomes of games league-wide.
The last thing the Packers want to do is squander their almost-direct shot to Super Bowl LV now.
“We’re pretty matter of fact with the guys.” LaFleur said Monday afternoon in a Zoom call with reporters from his Lambeau Field office. “But I really think as much as myself or the rest of our staff stress it, it really comes back down to the people and the individual players, and everybody involved in this thing.
“It’s not just our players, coaches. It’s our trainers, our strength coaches; everybody that’s around the team, everybody is really taking a lot of pride in what we’ve been able to accomplish. We know that we need everybody to continue to move on and progress. You just never know. One guy could, because of a close contact, could wipe out a room. You see it all over the league.
“As much as I want to think that these guys listen to me all the time, I think it’s more to do with just the people really owning it and taking that responsibility upon themselves to try to be as safe as they can living in this crazy world that we’re living in right now.”
After having a handful of positive tests this summer, the Packers made it through the season largely unscathed by COVID-19. Rookie running back AJ Dillon and rookie inside linebacker Krys Barnes both tested positive in November, and three other players (rookie quarterback Jordan Love, rookie inside linebacker Kamal Martin and veteran running back Jamaal Williams) were forced to miss time after being deemed high-risk close contacts.
But while veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ bye week message to the team was a straightforward one — “Don’t get COVID,” Rodgers said he told his guys — there’s also the matter of getting healthy in the traditional football sense.
“I think it's a good time to recharge,” Rodgers said. “The goals change. The focus shifts slightly. The games are still the games, but everything amps up just a little bit. The urgency, the game speed, just amps up just a tad.
“Everything kind of takes a little uptick, so be ready for those types of games. It's all good football teams left in the dance. There are 14 teams that have a chance to keep playing. Eighteen of them are going home, doing exit meetings. It's fun to be one of the 14. We'll be one of the eight after wild card weekend. It'll be exciting to be in the mix and have a chance.”
Logistically, LaFleur was still trying to determine on Monday how to best utilize the extra week. Since the players haven’t had a bye week since Week 5, following their 4-0 start, LaFleur is putting a premium on allowing them to get their bodies some much-needed rest while also trying to get some work done.
Players reported to Lambeau on Monday for their usual day-after-the-game check-in with the team’s athletic training and medical staffs, then were set to have a full day off on Tuesday (except for their mandatory daily COVID-19 tests). Coaches will have the day off, too.
LaFleur said players then will be back in the facility on Wednesday just for an after-game film review session on the win over the Bears, and then the team will hold light practices on Thursday and Friday before the players get the weekend to relax and recharge.
As the top seed and set to face the lowest remaining seed to make it through wild card weekend, the Packers have four potential NFC divisional playoff opponents — the Washington Football team, the fifth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers (who play at No. 4-seeded Washington), the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Rams (who play at No. 3-seeded Seattle) or the seventh-seeded Bears (who play at No. 2-seeded New Orleans).
With so much uncertainty with possible opponents, LaFleur said he and the coaches will hold off on any deep-dive preparation, knowing that Saturday’s games (Washington-Tampa Bay and Seattle-Los Angeles) will go a long way toward narrowing the possibilities.
“We will spend a little bit of time on each team, but I think this week’s a really good opportunity to kind of recharge the battery. It’s been a long season. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a bye week,” LaFleur said. “So, I do want the guys to take care of themselves — not only our players, obviously, but our coaches as well. You need guys fresh. You need people sharp. So I think that’s as important as anything, just getting rest.”
If the Bears upset the Saints on Sunday, the two NFC North rivals would meet for a third time this season, which LaFleur said would lessen the preparation work for both teams since they just played each other. By Saturday night, the Packers would know who their other possible opponent would be should the underdog Bears lose in New Orleans, so LaFleur said he expected some of his coaches to be “sneaking in” to their offices by Saturday night to get back to work.
“We have to be prepared that, when it’s all set in stone who we’re playing, we’re ready to take off right away,” LaFleur said. “There’s going to be a lot of self-scout, as well. I think that’s a great opportunity at this point of the season to kind of look and see what you’ve put on tape.”
LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media following #TENvsGB 🎥 https://t.co/xSOx1aogS1— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 28, 2020
LIVE: @AaronRodgers12 meets with the media following #TENvsGB 🎥 https://t.co/cHjV0Y1q3i— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 28, 2020
LIVE: @tae15adams meets with the media following #TENvsGB 🎥 https://t.co/qd8X0LvWdi— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 28, 2020