Wary of looming COVID-19 dangers, Matt LaFleur aims to get Packers rested, keep team vigilant

From the Cleveland Browns having their wide receiver group decimated, to the New Orleans Saints having to play without any of their running backs, to several other issues during the season with other teams, infections and high-risk close-contact situations have been caused problems and affected the outcomes of games league-wide.

The last thing the Packers want to do is squander their almost-direct shot to Super Bowl LV now.

“We’re pretty matter of fact with the guys.” LaFleur said Monday afternoon in a Zoom call with reporters from his Lambeau Field office. “But I really think as much as myself or the rest of our staff stress it, it really comes back down to the people and the individual players, and everybody involved in this thing.

“It’s not just our players, coaches. It’s our trainers, our strength coaches; everybody that’s around the team, everybody is really taking a lot of pride in what we’ve been able to accomplish. We know that we need everybody to continue to move on and progress. You just never know. One guy could, because of a close contact, could wipe out a room. You see it all over the league.