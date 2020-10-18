‘Wakeup call’: Packers humbled in 38-10 drubbing by Buccaneers

“Our practice this week was not up to our standard that these guys have developed over the last year and a half. That’s what happened today: You practice like crap, and then you go out and play like crap.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rodgers voiced similar concerns about the team’s work week, which he felt then bled into how the offense struggled to get in and out of the huddle, make adjustments at the line of scrimmage or execute once the play began.

“I don't think our week of practice was that great. Offensively, I didn't feel like we had a good rhythm,” Rodgers said. “We went outside (for practice), it was windy, it was colder. I don’t think we practiced our best this week and obviously didn't play our best.

“More times than not, I’d say if you’ve got a good week going, you’re probably going to be pretty effective. If you’re not having that great efficiency in practice, usually it doesn’t come any easier on the field. I don’t think you want to totally flush something like this. I think you have to be as critical as you are during the wins as you are during the stinkers like tonight.