Waiting game on David Bakhtiari continues, as All-Pro left tackle’s practice status remains unclear

One source said last month following Bakhtiari’s arthroscopic procedure that there were three potential scenarios for the franchise left tackle: Return late in the regular season, return only for the playoffs or not return at all this year and aim for a fully healthy 2022.

If the Packers, with an NFL-best 12-3 record, earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the lone conference playoff bye that comes with it, their first playoff game wouldn’t be until the divisional round on Jan. 22 or 23. A win would put them in the Jan. 30 NFC Championship Game, with a berth in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at stake.

Health watch

When the Packers activated Bakhtiari from the PUP list on Nov. 10, LaFleur cautioned just because Bakhtiari had been added to the active roster didn’t necessarily mean he would return to game action immediately. That could very well be the case as well with second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, whose three-week practice window is set to expire on Wednesday, requiring the team to either activate him to the roster or keep him on injured reserve, thereby ending his season.

“We’ll see on Wednesday,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see when we get there.”