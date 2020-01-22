Viva Las Vegas: 2020 NFL draft stage on lake in front of Bellagio

For decades, the NFL had a virtually nonexistent relationship with Las Vegas. But then the Raiders announced they were moving there from Oakland, and sports betting became legalized in much of the country.

Voila, Vegas was on the league's map. Don't bet against it hosting a Super Bowl in this decade.

One of the newest attractions will be the Raiders' stadium, located just off the Strip.

"The driving factor for the league selecting Las Vegas to host the 2020 draft is the Raiders (and the NFL) entering the market and the Raiders playing their first game there just months later," O'Reilly says. "The draft is an incredible way to help make a splash in the Raiders' new home, and while we won't host the draft itself at the Stadium, we're working closely with the Raiders to highlight Allegiant Stadium both locally and nationally during each day of the draft."

The NFL began moving the draft around in 2015, going to Chicago for two years, then Philly, then Dallas and Nashville. Most of the league's cities, particularly those that won't likely host a Super Bowl, have shown interest in having it. Next year, Cleveland gets the assignment, and Kansas City has it in 2023. The 2022 "selection meeting" is still up for grabs.