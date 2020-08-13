Virus-proofing NFL facilities is a tall, masked task

"We're so spaced out that it can feel like you're not all in the same room together, even more than a Zoom, even though you are sitting in the same room," Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said.

In an intense contact sport in which participants are bound to breathe on each other often, the work has to be done in the building during the day and at home at night.

"Everyone is going to do the absolute best they can do, knowing that it's impossible to totally eliminate the risk," said Vikings head athletic trainer and vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman, who is the team's infection control officer. He tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

As far as the tall task of making it through a full season, well, the fiercely competitive nature of its participants ought to work in pro football's favor.