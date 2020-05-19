Virtual meetings, impromptu passes and real challenges: Aaron Rodgers acknowledges oddities of disjointed offseason

“You have to find different places to get some of these workouts in,” Rodgers said. “So, there’s been places like that, to get our running in, our agility in with our group, and then finding places to throw the ball. We’ve got a couple good places now to throw it. But it’s just been different, I think, for everybody. I’ve got a lot of workout gear at the house, so I’ve been able to work out at my house for a while.”

The team-oriented component of workouts has been Zoom meetings and pre-recorded presentations by coach Matt LaFleur, with those downloadable quasi-meetings available for players to view on their iPads at their convenience. Rodgers praised LaFleur’s assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, running backs coach Ben Sirmans and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy for making the potentially boring meetings more lively.

“The most fun has been to see the coaches’ personalities come out in some of these installs because Matt has given different coaches different responsibilities,” Rodgers said. “Some of them are kind of straight-down-the-line (in their presentations), and then you got a guy like Adam Stenavich who brings some really funny slides and humor and video to his presentations.