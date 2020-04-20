Virtual draft, real trouble? Packers, Brian Gutekunst aim to avoid technological glitches

Gutekunst said he will work the draft from his home in suburban Green Bay after considering “a lot of different options.” He said he and his wife, Jen, converted an area of their house into a makeshift draft room and he repeatedly praised Mike Halbach, the team’s director of football technology, and Kenny Ansel, the team’s director of information technology, for their work on the conversion and for doing everything they could to foresee potential draft-day disasters.

“It’s better than I could have expected,” Gutekunst said. “I have worked with my staff for a long, long time, so communication I think is most critical and I feel good about that right now.”

Nonetheless, among the concerns around the league is how trades will be handled. Without his staff in the room with him, communicating on possible deals with other clubs will go through another layer of conversation. The NFL has said that it won’t change the time frames for each selection — 10 minutes in the first round, 7 minutes in the second and 5 minutes for the third through seventh rounds — but Gutekunst said the league has told teams that there’ll be some “leeway” if trade talks are involved.