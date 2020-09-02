Vikings trade for Yannick Ngakoue bad news for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

It could keep them from making a mistake in signing running back Dalvin Cook to a long-term contract.

I feel guilty even typing that sentence. Cook is a wonderful player and a team leader. He puts himself at risk every time he touches the ball, and sometimes when he doesn't. If the word "deserves" applies to professional sports, then Cook deserves to be compensated as the Vikings' best offensive player and the player around whom they built their offense.

But the Vikings aren't in the business of paying players what they "deserve." They are in the business of winning games while staying under the salary cap, and Ngakoue's arrival could mean the end of meaningful negotiations with Cook.

After trading two draft picks for a key player, the Vikings are bound to try to sign Ngakoue to a long-term deal. After negotiations between the Vikings and Cook faltered, this gives General Manager Rick Spielman reason to not resume those talks.

And, cynically, that could be great for the franchise.

If the Vikings had paid Cook what he believes he's worth, the extension probably would have totaled something like four years and about $50 million.