Vikings succeed with star DE Danielle Hunter where Packers have failed (so far) with Aaron Rodgers

Second, it gets a dominant player back on the field as soon as minicamp for the Vikings. As they try to get the pieces of their defense back in place, knowing Hunter is part of the plan going forward should give Minnesota a certain amount of security.

Third, in tandem with their pursuit of Sheldon Richardson, compromising with Hunter instead of throwing up their hands and trading him is a move by the Vikings that sends another clear signal that they are loading up to try to win in 2021. Whether that's simply a function of trying to be competitive after last year's defensive disaster ... or a nod to the perhaps tenuous job security of Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer, who perhaps feel pressure to deliver a strong season after going 7-9 a year ago ... or a hunch that the division could be up for grabs given the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay ... is unclear. Maybe it's a combination of all three?

Fourth, as noted regarding Rodgers, it gives the Vikings a tidy resolution to a situation with a star player that stands in stark contrast to the scene in Green Bay. The Packers' offseason continues to be filled with drama and uncertainty — and at this point, there is no resolution in sight.