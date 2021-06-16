Vikings succeed with star DE Danielle Hunter where Packers have failed (so far) with Aaron Rodgers

Whatever discord exists between the Vikings and star defensive end Danielle Hunter did not disappear in the last 24 hours, with the sides agreeing to a modification of Hunter's contract that gives him more money in 2021 and ensured Hunter's arrival at minicamp this week.
But it did accomplish four things, which I talked about on Tuesday's Daily Delivery podcast.
First, it delayed any real hard decisions about Hunter to 2022, which is probably smart for both the Vikings and Hunter. If he proves he's healthy and returns to his dominant level of play, Hunter should be due for a big payday next year from the Vikings or some other team. If not, the Vikings haven't over-committed to him.
Second, it gets a dominant player back on the field as soon as minicamp for the Vikings. As they try to get the pieces of their defense back in place, knowing Hunter is part of the plan going forward should give Minnesota a certain amount of security.
Third, in tandem with their pursuit of Sheldon Richardson, compromising with Hunter instead of throwing up their hands and trading him is a move by the Vikings that sends another clear signal that they are loading up to try to win in 2021. Whether that's simply a function of trying to be competitive after last year's defensive disaster ... or a nod to the perhaps tenuous job security of Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer, who perhaps feel pressure to deliver a strong season after going 7-9 a year ago ... or a hunch that the division could be up for grabs given the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay ... is unclear. Maybe it's a combination of all three?
Fourth, as noted regarding Rodgers, it gives the Vikings a tidy resolution to a situation with a star player that stands in stark contrast to the scene in Green Bay. The Packers' offseason continues to be filled with drama and uncertainty — and at this point, there is no resolution in sight.
The story line with Hunter will resume eventually, but it should be quiet for several months. The stakes with Rodgers are higher than they ever would be with Hunter, but nonetheless being able to focus attention on the field instead of off the field is always good for a team and players.
The Vikings and Hunter made that happen this week. Now we'll see how the rest of 2021 plays out.
Green Bay bound: Get to know all 9 players picked by Packers in 2021 NFL Draft
ERIC STOKES — CB — GEORGIA
Round: 1
Pick: No. 29 overall
Year: Redshirt junior
Age: 22 (March 1, 1999)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 194 pounds
Packers jersey number: 21
Notes: Stokes was a two-year starter, finishing his Bulldogs career with four interceptions while also registering as one of the fastest players in the draft, running a 4.25-second 40-yard dash at Georgia's pro day.
College stats:
JOSH MYERS — OL — OHIO STATE
Round: 2
Pick: No. 62
Year: Junior
Age: 22 (July 16, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
Packers jersey number: 71
Notes: Myers started 21 games in his final two seasons with the Buckeyes, earning first-team all-Big Ten honors in 2020. While he lined up at center in college, the Packers feel like Myers can play all three interior spots on the offensive line.
AMARI RODGERS — WR — CLEMSON
Round: 3
Pick: No. 85
Year: Senior
Age: 21 (Sept. 23, 1999)
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 212 pounds
Packers jersey number: 8
Notes: The Packers moved up seven spots in the third round to snag Rodgers, who caught 181 passes for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns at Clemson — including 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven TDs as a senior. Rodgers has drawn comparisons to former Packers receiver Randall Cobb, and he didn't shy away from it during his pro day. “I’d definitely see myself as a Randall Cobb type player, being used in the slot, jet sweeps and the return game, as well,” Rodgers said. “Ever since Randall left, they haven't had a guy like that for real."
College stats:
ROYCE NEWMAN — OL — MISSISSIPPI
Round: 4
Pick: No. 142
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 23 (Aug. 17, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
Packers jersey number: 70
Notes: The Packers see Newman as another versatile lineman who could help in multiple spots. A two-year starter at Ole Miss, Newman started all 10 games last season at right tackle. While he has long enough arms to stay at tackle, his length could be an advantage inside as well.
TEDARRELL SLATON — DL — FLORIDA
Round: 5
Pick: No. 173
Year: Senior
Age: N/A
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 330 pounds
Packers jersey number: 93
Notes: Slaton, who started his collegiate career on the offensive line, didn’t start for the Gators until his senior season, finishing last season with 1.5 sacks, 37 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 12 games.
College stats:
SHEMAR JEAN-CHARLES — CB — APPALACHIAN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: No. 178
Year: Senior
Age: N/A
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 184 pounds
Packers jersey number: 22
Notes: Jean-Charles, who lead the nation with 17 pass breakups last season, was the first player from a non-Power Five school that the Packers selected during this year's draft. While he only intercepted two passes in two seasons as a starter, his 27 breakups during that span stood out.
College stats:
COLE VAN LANEN — OL — WISCONSIN
Round: 6
Pick: No. 214
Year: Senior
Age: 23 (April 23, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 305 pounds
Packers jersey number: 78
Notes: Van Lanen almost missed the draft-day call from his hometown team. Luckily he ignored his phone's warning of a potential spam risk and answered. The call was from the Green Bay Packers, informing the former Badgers lineman that he was being drafted by the team he grew up rooting for. He played in 45 games at tackle for UW, including five starts last season when he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive year.
ISAIAH MCDUFFIE — LB — BOSTON COLLEGE
Round: 6
Pick: No. 220
Year: Redshirt junior
Age: 21 (July 21, 1999)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 227 pounds
Packers jersey number: 58
Notes: McDuffie, an inside linebacker, had 107 tackles, three sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss with one interception last season after missing a significant portion of the 2019 season with a knee injury.
College stats:
KYLIN HILL — RB — MISSISSIPPI STATE
Round: 7
Pick: No. 256
Year: Senior
Age: 22 (Aug. 18, 1998)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 214 pounds
Packers jersey number: 32
Notes: Despite being Green Bay's final selection of the three-day draft, Hill could be a third option in the backfield for the Packers this season. He rushed for 734 yards as a sophomore in 2018 and 1,350 yards as a junior in 2019. Last season, Hill carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards in the first three games before being suspended for a game by new coach Mike Leach and then opting out of the remainder of the season.
College stats: