Vikings plan for quarterback future with Kellen Mond in third round of NFL draft

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond on Friday night, finding a potential successor to Kirk Cousins with their first of four third-round picks.
Mond was the No. 66 overall pick, the seventh quarterback off the board after five went in the first 15 selections. Mond was a four-year starter for the Aggies and has the ability to be the type of dual-threat player that’s all the rage now for his position in the NFL.
“We felt he was on the right trajectory and has a lot of upside to develop,” general manager Rick Spielman said, before dismissing a question about whether he’d need to explain the decision to Cousins: “Kirk’s our starting quarterback.”
Cousins is under contract for two more years and $66 million guaranteed, so the Vikings have the benefit of time for Mond to develop.
Mond, the MVP award winner of the Senior Bowl after leading Texas A&M to a 9-1 finish in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, is the highest-drafted quarterback by the Vikings since Christian Ponder was their first-round pick in 2011. He is the all-time career leader in total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts for the Aggies.
Minnesota finished its day by selecting North Carolina inside linebacker Chazz Surratt, Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis and Pittsburgh defensive end Patrick Jones II.
Bears trade up
Chicago is in a trading mood: It moved up in the second round to take Oklahoma State right tackle Teven Jenkins with the 39th overall pick.
The Bears had traded up to select quarterback Justin Fields in the first round on Thursday and this time traded up with Carolina to pick one of the nation’s higher-rated run blockers.
The Bears traded away their second-round pick at No. 52, the 83rd pick in Round 3 and their first pick in the fifth round (No. 204) while obtaining Carolina’s Round 2 pick and a fourth-round slot (No. 151).
Jenkins, who is 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, was part of the offensive line which helped Chuba Hubbard lead the nation in rushing in 2019. It’s a fit for Jenkins in an organization with a long tradition of running the ball, even if the trend now with Matt Nagy as coach and Fields coming aboard is passing more.
Lions fill trenches
Detroit selected a pair of defensive tackles, taking Levi Onwuzurike of Washington in the second round and Alim McNeill of N.C. State in the third.
Onwuzurike played mostly nose tackle with the Huskies. He was a second-team All-American in the preseason, but he opted out of the 2020 season.
McNeill made the AP’s All-ACC first team this past season.
With a compensatory pick after the third round, Detroit chose Syracuse cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.
Alabama, SEC rule
From beginning to end, much like the first night, the second round was all about the SEC.
And naturally, Alabama was a major place to go.
Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell to Jacksonville and Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore to the Jets were the top two selections Friday night.
Finishing off the second round, it was Florida’s Kyle Trask, the only quarterback taken — and he headed southwest to Tampa where Trask could wind up as Tom Brady’s heir.
Two more members of the national champion Crimson Tide went early: offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the MVP on that side of the ball in the national title game in January.
A dozen SEC players were chosen in the opening round, a record-tying six from ’Bama. Then four of the first six guys to go in the second round were from that conference. By round’s end, 22 SEC players had been selected.
Alabama became the first school to have eight of the first 38 players selected in the draft.
Must-see TV
And the winner is ... the NFL draft.
Thursday’s broadcast of the first round from Cleveland averaged 12.6 million viewers on television and digital sources according to the NFL and Nielsen. That is the second-highest first day on record. Last year’s first round holds the record at 15.5 million.
The draft ended up having a larger audience than the April 25 Academy Awards (10.4 million) and also outdrew all but one game of last year’s World Series.
Extra points
UW-Whitewater guard Quinn Meinerz was chosen by the Broncos in the third round (98th overall). The 6-3, 320-pound Meinerz was an NCAA Division III AP All-American last season. ... Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (Ravens) and Sam Darnold (Panthers), linebacker Bradley Chubb (Broncos) and safety Derwin James (Chargers) had their fifth-year contract options exercised. ... Pete Lammons, a tight end on the Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1969, died by drowning after he fell off a fishing boat. He was 77.