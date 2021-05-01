Vikings plan for quarterback future with Kellen Mond in third round of NFL draft

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond on Friday night, finding a potential successor to Kirk Cousins with their first of four third-round picks.

Mond was the No. 66 overall pick, the seventh quarterback off the board after five went in the first 15 selections. Mond was a four-year starter for the Aggies and has the ability to be the type of dual-threat player that’s all the rage now for his position in the NFL.

“We felt he was on the right trajectory and has a lot of upside to develop,” general manager Rick Spielman said, before dismissing a question about whether he’d need to explain the decision to Cousins: “Kirk’s our starting quarterback.”

Cousins is under contract for two more years and $66 million guaranteed, so the Vikings have the benefit of time for Mond to develop.

Mond, the MVP award winner of the Senior Bowl after leading Texas A&M to a 9-1 finish in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, is the highest-drafted quarterback by the Vikings since Christian Ponder was their first-round pick in 2011. He is the all-time career leader in total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts for the Aggies.