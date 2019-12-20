Vikings-Packers showdown preview: High stakes, plot twists and ... popcorn?

The Vikings offense enters Monday on a roll, ranking highest in points (fifth) and yards (10th) since the 2009 team that lost the NFC Championship Game. Cousins and company might not have running back Dalvin Cook, who is nursing injuries to both shoulders, against the Packers but backups Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone, along with a dangerous play-action passing game, have progressed since the Vikings' 21-16 loss in Green Bay in September.

"We've come a long way," right tackle Brian O'Neill said. "We've been able to show we can win in a variety of ways. I think that's important. We're far from finished. Really the only thing I can focus on is how far can we get this offense to go from now until the game. There's a lot of learning to be done still, and a lot of improvements to try to make based on the film from the last time we played them."

O'Neill, the 2018 second-round pick turned reliable bookend, was a quick learner of the Vikings-Packers phenomenon after making his NFL debut at Lambeau Field last year.

"That was a special day," O'Neill said. "You kind of get to understand how much around here people care about it. Obviously, there are a lot of their fans sprinkled throughout the state and our fans sprinkled throughout their state. So it means a lot to people around here and we're going to try to get it done for all the Vikings fans here."

