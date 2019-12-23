Vikings-Packers rivalry got turned up a few notches in the 2010s

The 2019 NFC North title will be the eighth by either the Packers or Vikings in this decade. Green Bay has clinched its eighth playoff appearance of the 2010s; the Vikings secured their fourth on Saturday night, passing the Lions for the second-most in the division.

During the 2010s, the Vikings and Packers have played in four stadiums, faced off in back-to-back weeks in 2012, played in front of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at least three times, tied twice at Lambeau Field, dueled for an NFC North title in 2015, each fired coaches within seven days of a loss to the other and packed in enough controversial moments to stoke debate for years afterward.

Before the 10th prime-time game between the teams in the 2010s on Monday, here's a look back at the oft-cinematic rivalry's biggest moments of the decade:

* * *

Short of the Super Bowl they thought would be theirs, the Vikings had accomplished everything they wanted in 2009. Favre exacted revenge on the Packers for shipping him out in 2008, beating them twice (once with a four-TD performance at Lambeau Field) and leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game. The Vikings' effort to regroup for one more run in 2010 meant considerable campaigning for a Favre return, and when they came to Lambeau Field in October, they were treading water.