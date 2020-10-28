Vikings-Packers game will shine spotlight on season's best receivers

MINNEAPOLIS — What does a two-time Pro Bowl receiver do on a fall Sunday when he's not playing football?

If he's Adam Thielen, he's plopped on the couch watching other receivers work at their craft.

"I really had a fun time Sunday," said the Vikings' No. 1 receiver. "My wife kind of let me enjoy the one day of the year that I get to sit there and watch football."

Thielen watches a tad more deeply than the average fantasy leaguer. He watches like a guy who's tied atop the league with seven touchdown receptions. Or a self-made overachiever who became a second-team All-Pro in 2017.

"What I look for is guys doing things with their releases at the top of the route and then making these catches," he said. "It's really just fun to watch as a fan to see what other guys are doing around the league, what kind of schemes offensive coordinators are doing and just seeing what guys are doing to have success.

"It was . just kind of stressless to be able to evaluate other guys and see what I could maybe implement in my game."

Sunday's Vikings-Packers game at Lambeau Field doesn't look like much of a matchup. The Packers are 5-1 and thrashed the 1-5 Vikings back in Week 1.