Vikings have major injury problems for offensive line after loss to Packers

The Vikings offensive line could be without right tackle Brian O'Neill moving forward after the team captain suffered a "pretty significant" calf injury, according to coach Kevin O'Connell, during Sunday's 41-17 loss at Green Bay.

O'Neill was seeing specialists outside of TCO Performance Center on Monday, O'Connell said, with the recovery timeline to be determined. O'Neill went down while chasing Packers safety Darnell Savage on a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown.

O'Connell ruled out O'Neill for Sunday's regular-season finale at Chicago. Oli Udoh replaced O'Neill in Green Bay and is expected to start against the Bears.

"Flashed some real traits that Oli's always shown," O'Connell said Monday. "Obviously, there's going to be some things when he didn't get a lot of repetition in practice that you can improve on, and we're hoping that he's able to do that with a week of prep leading in."

Udoh could stay in the starting lineup if O'Neill can't return for the playoffs. A calf strain previously sidelined defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson for four weeks this year. Udoh entered the season fourth on the depth chart at tackle, where the Vikings lost top backup Blake Brandel to an MCL sprain in the Dec. 11 loss in Detroit.

The Vikings could also remain without center Garrett Bradbury, who has missed the past four games because of a lower back injury. Bradbury hasn't practiced since a Dec. 17 car crash, which he called a "setback" for the injury,

Chris Reed, who made his first appearance in an NFL game as a center Sunday, could make his first NFL start at center against the Bears. Center Austin Schlottmann, who was replacing Bradbury, went down on the fifth play at Green Bay with a fractured fibula. After Bradbury exited, the Vikings were flagged for two false starts when Reed appeared to not snap the ball on time.

The Vikings have to get Reed "as much repetition as we can," O'Connell said.

O'Connell said he hopes Bradbury's back heals in time for the playoff opener in two weeks.

"I know he's progressing and feeling better and better," O'Connell said. "My hope is at some point we can get him back, get him real practice reps and see how that thing responds. ... Hope is we'll have him back."

For the Bears, Justin Fields needs to gain 63 yards to break the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a season, but coach Matt Eberflus hinted to reporters on Monday that Fields would sit out the season finale if he isn't fully healthy. Fields sat out Week 12 because of a shoulder injury and was sacked seven times Sunday.

