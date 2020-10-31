Vikings' defensive line has a different look for Aaron Rodgers from Week 1 rout

MINNEAPOLIS — After Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers carved up the Vikings' secondary in the Week 1 loss with 364 passing yards and four touchdowns, he said it was "definitely different" not going up against longtime corners Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes.

The Vikings' depleted defense has another changeup for Rodgers that could further tilt the scales in Sunday's rematch at Lambeau Field: defensive end Jalyn Holmes will make his second NFL start replacing Yannick Ngakoue, the team's most productive pass rusher, who was traded to Baltimore during the bye week.

So Rodgers will face Holmes and Ifeadi Odenigbo off the edges instead of Ngakoue and Danielle Hunter, who had season-ending neck surgery this week. While it's not what the Vikings envisioned for this season, co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson prefers to look at the latest hole in the lineup as another lane for one of the many young defenders to develop.

"When you take pride as an organization in developing players, you enjoy being able to be the mad scientist and get your hands on these guys," Patterson said Thursday via videoconference. "The difference now is we're doing it at a lot of different positions, not just one or two or four."