Vikings' defensive line has a different look for Aaron Rodgers from Week 1 rout

MINNEAPOLIS — After Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers carved up the Vikings' secondary in the Week 1 loss with 364 passing yards and four touchdowns, he said it was "definitely different" not going up against longtime corners Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes.
The Vikings' depleted defense has another changeup for Rodgers that could further tilt the scales in Sunday's rematch at Lambeau Field: defensive end Jalyn Holmes will make his second NFL start replacing Yannick Ngakoue, the team's most productive pass rusher, who was traded to Baltimore during the bye week.
So Rodgers will face Holmes and Ifeadi Odenigbo off the edges instead of Ngakoue and Danielle Hunter, who had season-ending neck surgery this week. While it's not what the Vikings envisioned for this season, co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson prefers to look at the latest hole in the lineup as another lane for one of the many young defenders to develop.
"When you take pride as an organization in developing players, you enjoy being able to be the mad scientist and get your hands on these guys," Patterson said Thursday via videoconference. "The difference now is we're doing it at a lot of different positions, not just one or two or four."
There should be plenty of pride on the line Sunday. During the 43-34 loss in Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings didn't record a sack of Rodgers for the first time since 2010, and he has never played both games in a season against the Vikings without being taken down.
The Vikings defense is ranked 28th in yardage and 30th in points with Ngakoue, who led the team with five sacks while credited with 21% of their quarterback pressures through six games, according to Pro Football Focus.
Pressuring Rodgers without Ngakoue won't be any easier. Rodgers has taken the second-fewest sacks (7) of a starting quarterback this season while throwing the ball in 2.49 seconds, the 10th-fastest average. Four of those sacks came against Tampa Bay in Week 6, the Packers' only loss of the season.
The number the Vikings dug up, according to coach Mike Zimmer, but care not to look at is games lost due to injuries/opt out from defensive end Danielle Hunter, linebacker Anthony Barr and nose tackle Michael Pierce. And that's just the defensive front.
"Yeah, it's kind of been difficult, but I think as a defensive line we're worried about what we have to do," Odenigbo said. "Obviously with Anthony Barr being gone and just kind of some shake-ups on defense, it's kind of been an unusual year."
Odenigbo, now the team leader with 2.5 sacks this season, was already adjusting to a new role as a first-year starter, and is suddenly, at 26, the second oldest defensive lineman in the room behind 29-year-old defensive tackle Shamar Stephen.
"I've been trying to figure out just my niche and everything," Odenigbo said. "I'm getting more confident as I play each week, I'm speaking more and more. It's kind of a process, but over time I think everybody on the defensive line is getting it. We just have a bunch of young guys."
The Vikings will turn to Holmes, the big-bodied, third-year defensive end out of Ohio State, to start for Ngakoue and potentially get the next 10 games to showcase his development after transitioning this offseason from defensive tackle.
Coaches also want to see more of fourth-round draft pick D.J. Wonnum, whom Odenigbo praised for his maturity. Wonnum, the 22-year-old former South Carolina edge rusher, should see his role increase from the 25-30 snaps he was already getting with Ngakoue in the lineup.
"It's been a process," Wonnum said, "but I'm enjoying it along the way. Having coach (Andre Patterson) coming in, the technique was kind of off coming out of college, but as the weeks go on, (my) progression in getting game time, production, I feel right now I'm progressing pretty well and I expect nothing but to keep going."
Knowing Zimmer, as Packers coach Matt LaFleur noted this week, there will be a trick or two up his sleeve with varied blitz schemes that can open pass rushers if they get the desired effect of confusing blockers. That's where the defense's remaining veterans, like safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris, can help the front.
"The thing about his defense is they can give you a lot of really tough looks," LaFleur said. "Those safeties do such a great job of kind of playing that cat-and-mouse game with you to not show you where (the rush) is coming from.
"Got a lot of respect for coach Zimmer and what he's been able to put out throughout the course of his career, really no matter who is playing for him."
Cook looks good to go
Running back Dalvin Cook got in a full week of practice after the Vikings bye week and will return Sunday in Green Bay.
Cook, who ranks 18th in the NFL with 553 yards from scrimmage, missed the Week 6 loss to the Falcons after straining his groin while running a route the previous week in Seattle. Cook looked "good" during three practices, according to coach Mike Zimmer, and should be able to handle his usual workload.
"He should be ready to go," Zimmer said Friday.
The Vikings' cornerback group is not so healthy as two main contributors, Mike Hughes (neck) and Holton Hill (foot), were unable to practice this week and have been ruled out against the Packers.
They'll get back corner Kris Boyd from hamstring and back injuries, but rookie Cameron Dantzler remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Zimmer wouldn't rule out Dantzler, who at a minimum needs two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to return. But Dantzler could be a positive case or high-risk close contact, which would mean he's already unable to play due to a mandatory five-day isolation for such cases.
So the corners currently available are Jeff Gladney, Boyd, Harrison Hand and Mark Fields, who was promoted from the practice squad this week. The Vikings signed two defensive backs this week in Chris Jones and Curtis Riley, but they remain in the six-day entry testing protocols and aren't expected to be available.
Receiver and special teams contributor Dan Chisena, the undrafted rookie, is questionable due to a hip injury that popped up Friday.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.