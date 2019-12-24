Vikings defense does its job, until it gets worn down

Mike Zimmer's defense has been painted — justifiably at times — as the primary cause for concern that could short-circuit the Vikings' playoff hopes.

The narrative changed in startling fashion Monday night.

Vikings fans, who do your trust less at the moment: the defense or the offense? The answer is no longer clear cut.

The offense wears a bull's-eye in examining the carnage of a 23-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North-clinching beatdown at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The defense was mostly game, but the offense put forth a performance that was nothing short of putrid. Just amazingly inept.

How's this for salt in the wounds: In the first half, the Vikings defense forced three turnovers, held the Packers to nine points and watched Aaron Rodgers look completely out of sorts with some wild throws.

The Vikings still lost by double digits.

Can't blame the defense this time.

"We started off pretty strong as a defense," defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo said. "The second half we were on the field too long and eventually I think guys were getting tired. It was battle of defense and Green Bay played better than us on defense."