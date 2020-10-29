Vikings' Dalvin Cook back at practice, expected to be ready to play vs. Packers

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice Wednesday and said his injured groin is feeling good ahead of Sunday's game in Green Bay.

Cook has not played since straining his groin while running a route in the Oct. 4 loss in Seattle; he sat out the next game against the Falcons before the Vikings' bye week.

Despite two weeks' rest, Cook is still ranked fifth in the NFL with 489 rushing yards and 18th in the league with 553 yards from scrimmage, and he said the bye week has him feeling productive again.

"Just getting back to feeling like Dalvin," Cook said.

Vikings coaches are preparing to have Cook available against the Packers, but coach Mike Zimmer said he needs to see Cook practice before making a final determination. Cook was listed as a limited participant Wednesday.

"I assume that he'll be ready," Zimmer said.

Alexander Mattison had mixed results filling in for Cook, running for a career-high 112 yards in Seattle before a quiet first NFL start against Atlanta, finishing with 10 carries for 26 yards. Whether Cook returns to the same 75-80% playing time right away remains to be seen while he manages the groin strain that provided pain in an unusual spot.