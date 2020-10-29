 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vikings' Dalvin Cook back at practice, expected to be ready to play vs. Packers
0 comments
topical

Vikings' Dalvin Cook back at practice, expected to be ready to play vs. Packers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vikings Seahawks Football

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook (33) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during their Oct. 11 game in Seattle. 

 John Froschauer, Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice Wednesday and said his injured groin is feeling good ahead of Sunday's game in Green Bay.

Cook has not played since straining his groin while running a route in the Oct. 4 loss in Seattle; he sat out the next game against the Falcons before the Vikings' bye week.

Despite two weeks' rest, Cook is still ranked fifth in the NFL with 489 rushing yards and 18th in the league with 553 yards from scrimmage, and he said the bye week has him feeling productive again.

"Just getting back to feeling like Dalvin," Cook said.

Vikings coaches are preparing to have Cook available against the Packers, but coach Mike Zimmer said he needs to see Cook practice before making a final determination. Cook was listed as a limited participant Wednesday.

"I assume that he'll be ready," Zimmer said.

Alexander Mattison had mixed results filling in for Cook, running for a career-high 112 yards in Seattle before a quiet first NFL start against Atlanta, finishing with 10 carries for 26 yards. Whether Cook returns to the same 75-80% playing time right away remains to be seen while he manages the groin strain that provided pain in an unusual spot.

"You pretty much let it calm down," Cook said. "The area is so sensitive, and just like it's a different spot. You pretty much let it calm down and heal itself. You do the strengthening part to get your muscles back intact and the rest."

Guards Pat Elflein (thumb) and Dru Samia (wrist) also returned to practice. Elflein remains on injured reserve, but the Vikings have an open roster spot and can activate him before Sunday's game if he's ready. Samia, who made four starts for Elflein at right guard, was listed as a full participant after missing the Falcons game.

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics