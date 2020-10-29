Vikings' Dalvin Cook back at practice, expected to be ready to play vs. Packers

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice Wednesday and said his injured groin is feeling good ahead of Sunday's game in Green Bay.
Cook has not played since straining his groin while running a route in the Oct. 4 loss in Seattle; he sat out the next game against the Falcons before the Vikings' bye week.
Despite two weeks' rest, Cook is still ranked fifth in the NFL with 489 rushing yards and 18th in the league with 553 yards from scrimmage, and he said the bye week has him feeling productive again.
"Just getting back to feeling like Dalvin," Cook said.
Vikings coaches are preparing to have Cook available against the Packers, but coach Mike Zimmer said he needs to see Cook practice before making a final determination. Cook was listed as a limited participant Wednesday.
"I assume that he'll be ready," Zimmer said.
Alexander Mattison had mixed results filling in for Cook, running for a career-high 112 yards in Seattle before a quiet first NFL start against Atlanta, finishing with 10 carries for 26 yards. Whether Cook returns to the same 75-80% playing time right away remains to be seen while he manages the groin strain that provided pain in an unusual spot.
"You pretty much let it calm down," Cook said. "The area is so sensitive, and just like it's a different spot. You pretty much let it calm down and heal itself. You do the strengthening part to get your muscles back intact and the rest."
Guards Pat Elflein (thumb) and Dru Samia (wrist) also returned to practice. Elflein remains on injured reserve, but the Vikings have an open roster spot and can activate him before Sunday's game if he's ready. Samia, who made four starts for Elflein at right guard, was listed as a full participant after missing the Falcons game.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.