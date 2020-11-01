Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler cleared to return from COVID-19 list for Packers

MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie Cameron Dantzler's stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list lasted three days, as the Vikings activated the cornerback on Saturday for some much-needed help in Sunday's game at Green Bay.
Dantzler will join Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Mark Fields at cornerback against the Packers, with Mike Hughes (neck) on injured reserve and Holton Hill (foot) ruled out for the third straight game.
Dantzler's brief stay indicates he was cleared to return with two negative tests as part of contact tracing, as confirmed positive cases and high-risk close contacts require a minimum five-day quarantine. He'd been isolated since Wednesday.
The Vikings made a handful of other moves ahead of kickoff, activating linebacker Troy Dye from injured reserve after the rookie returned to practice this week from an ankle injury. The Vikings will be without linebacker Todd Davis, who tested positive for COVID on Friday morning and is required to be isolated for at least five days.
Taking Davis' place under a COVID roster exemption is center Brett Jones, who can suit up against the Packers. Defensive tackle Hercules Mata'afa and defensive back Luther Kirk were also elevated from the practice squad for the game.
New cornerback Chris Jones, claimed off waivers from the Lions last weekend, cleared the NFL's six-day entry testing protocols on Saturday and will be available, however he was not able to practice for much of the week.
Receiver Dan Chisena, the undrafted rookie special teamer, has been downgraded to out. He'd been listed questionable on Friday after a hip injury led him to miss practice.
