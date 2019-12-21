Vikings boast backfield depth as injuries elevate Mike Boone

"If another running back comes in the game, I don't feel like, 'Oh, man, we've got a different running back.,'" right tackle Brian O'Neill said. "We don't care, because we all know they're going to do their job at a very high level, and the best part of it is that they're going to all be in their assigned spots."

Cook, who had been playing through a different injury around his collarbone, has not practiced at all this week. Neither has Mattison. With the likelihood that the Vikings (10-4) will make the playoffs whether or not they beat the Packers (11-3) and given the reality that even a Vikings victory on Monday night might not be enough for the NFC North title, Cook is expected to be held out of the game. Mattison could well be headed for the inactive list again, too, leaving Boone in the spotlight for an offense designed around establishing a consistent rushing attack so Kirk Cousins can attack with play-action passes.

Boone totaled 90 carries for 391 yards and three touchdowns over eight preseason games the last two years, plus 13 catches for 145 yards, to make his case for a roster spot. Like many undrafted players, Boone kept his place by excelling on kick coverage and return units.