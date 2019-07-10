Davante Adams photo

Davante Adams makes a catch for a first down against Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara during the third quarter of the Packers' loss Sunday in Chicago.

 NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

DK Live's Geoff Ulrich and Steve Buchanan preview the upcoming season for the Green Bay Packers from a fantasy perspective and break down who will the team's MVP, LVP and potential breakout star.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments