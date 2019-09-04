Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre sits down with Bill Swerski's Superfans from Saturday Night Live to discuss the history of the Packers and Da Bears ahead of the 2019 season opener on Thursday night on NBC.
Video: Brett Favre and Bill Swerski's Superfans talk history of Packers vs. Da Bears
