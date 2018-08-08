Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was clearly irritated that the young receivers — most importantly fourth-round pick J’Mon Moore, fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling and sixth-round pick Equanimeous St. Brown, who as draft picks are expected to be competing for roster spots and playing time — couldn’t handle executing their pass routes that were explicitly drawn on a card and shown to the players in the huddle before the play.
Rodgers, who intentionally sailed the final pass of practice into the sideline in frustration, theorized that players were tired and it was affecting their focus and mental sharpness, which in turn led to lackadaisical play.