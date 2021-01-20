Versatile, veteran lineman Billy Turner has been Packers' unsung hero this season

But for all the Packers, who led the NFL in scoring (509 points), accomplished offensively, Turner might be the line’s unsung hero. While second-year guard Elgton Jenkins deservedly garnered attention for playing four of the line’s five positions and wound up being named an NFC Pro Bowl starter, Turner has been perhaps even more vital than Jenkins — especially now, playing left tackle.

“I don’t think enough can be said about Billy Turner — what he’s brought to the (offensive line) room, the versatility that he has and being able to switch over to left tackle,” first-team All-Pro center Corey Linsley said. “Dave is paid extremely well for a reason — because he’s the best at what he does and because it’s an extremely difficult position to play.

“Quarterback, cornerback and left tackle are the premier positions where your job, there’s kind of an emphasis on your job that’s not like any other position. For Billy Turner to step up like that, no questions asked, and play left tackle for us, it’s phenomenal by him.”

Including the 75 snaps he played there in Bakhtiari’s stead in Saturday’s 32-18 NFC divisional playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Turner has played 959 offensive snaps this season — 292 at left tackle, 244 at right guard and 423 at right tackle — while getting very little fanfare about it.