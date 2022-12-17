Versatile rookie Zach Tom prepares to start at left tackle for Packers on Monday night

GREEN BAY — Zach Tom dresses just a few spots down from two of the most loquacious players in the Green Bay Packers’ locker room — cornerbacks Keisean Nixon and Rasul Douglas — so the fact that the rookie offensive lineman didn’t hear exactly what he’d been told Friday afternoon was understandable.

After talking with reporters for several minutes about his expected start at left tackle in Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field, the crowd dispersed and Tom was told that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had said he’d never seen anything like what Tom has done this season.

“Who said that?” Tom asked.

Aaron? Rodgers? You know, the four-time NFL MVP? The dude in his 18th NFL season?

“Ohhhhhh,” Tom replied with a smile.

What has amazed Rodgers about the rookie fourth-round draft pick is the way he’s handled unexpected assignments all season — from starting for David Bakhtiari at left tackle at Washington on Oct. 23 when Bakhtiari was a late scratch because of his ailing knee; to starting at left guard for Elgton Jenkins on Oct. 30 at Buffalo when Jenkins worked out before the game but wasn’t able to go because of a foot injury sustained in practice during the week; to starting at left tackle again for Bakhtiari on Dec. 4 at Chicago after Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy two days earlier.

“He’s had multiple games this year where, 90 minutes before the game, (it’s), ‘Hey buddy, you’re in.’ And it’s crazy,” Rodgers said. “I’ve never been a part of something like that during my career. I give him a lot of credit because he’s played both guard and tackle for us and stepped in and done a really nice job.”

The good news this week for Tom is that he’s gotten to work at left tackle all week in practice in Bakhtiari’s stead, as head coach Matt LaFleur has said it’s a “longshot” that Bakhtiari would be cleared to play against the Rams. Bakhtiari spoke at length Friday about his ordeal and left little doubt that he’ll be ruled out for the game.

So, unlike a typical week, when Tom practices at all five spots across the No. 1 offensive line as the primary backup at each position, he’s focused solely on left tackle heading into Monday night.

“It’s good finally having a little more certainty,” Tom said after Friday’s practice. “Most weeks, I practice multiple positions, and this week it’s probably going to be tackle that I play. It’s nice to be able to know earlier in the week so I can watch film and all that.

“So yeah, I guess it’s a little different. I guess that’s nice.”

Tom, who also filled in for Jon Runyan at left guard in the opener at Minnesota when Runyan suffered a concussion, worked all across the line throughout training camp but said he feels he’s improved so much since the summer that he wouldn’t recognize himself on preseason film.

“If I went back right now and looked at what I looked like during camp, it would be a completely different person,” Tom said.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, the team’s offensive line coach the past three seasons, doesn’t disagree.

“I think he’s really come a long way, especially just in his fundamentals,” Stenavich said. “As we know, he’s not a big guy, so he’s helped himself play with better leverage and good hands. When you watch him in the run game, for a kid his size, he comes off the rock and hits people. It’s been pretty cool to watch him just get better.”

At 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds, Tom isn’t the prototypical left tackle, and Stenavich said his technique has made up for what he lacks in power, although he does pretty well in that area, too. Rodgers, meanwhile, praised Tom’s ability to know his strengths and weaknesses and play to them.

“Obviously, nobody’s perfect, and I know I’m not either,” Tom said. “I think playing to my strengths, my athleticism, I think that’s been a really good help. Knowing where you’re weak at and trying to avoid getting into situations where that weakness can get exposed is important as a football player. And I think as things have gone on, I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that.”

Meanwhile, although he’s aware of the uncertainty surrounding Bakhtiari’s status beyond this season — Bakhtiari is set to carry a $29.07 million cap charge in 2023 and a $32.97 million charge in 2024, which could lead to him being released this offseason — Tom said he can’t think that far ahead.

He’s not looking back just yet, either.

“Probably looking back on it after the season, I’m probably going to look back on it and be like, ‘Man, I was in some weird, interesting situations.’ But I just take everything day by day. I’m sure after everything’s said and done, I’m going to be like, ‘Wow. I did a pretty good job.’

“I don’t think you get better unless you get experience. You don’t know what you need to get better at if you don’t play, so if I wasn’t playing, I don’t think I would have progressed as much as I have now.”