Versatile protection unit continues to lay it on the line for its birthday boy, Aaron Rodgers

“Dave is just such a rock over there. You just have so much confidence with him on that side,” Rodgers said. “Mack traditionally lines up on the offense’s right, so it was a tough task for Billy. I thought we did a nice job of giving (Mack) a bunch of different looks. He’s a premier pass rusher, one of the top players in the game, and you’ve got to put some different things in his face: guys chipping him, body presence, movement, just so he can’t get comfortable because he’s a game-wrecker. And I thought we did a great job up front.”

Responded Bakhtiari: “It builds confidence in your quarterback when he does want to extend plays. That’s been something that Aaron has made a killing off of. When he wants to extend plays and we can do that for him, that’s huge. You’ve got to tip your hat to Billy. Billy went out there against a very dominant player and matched up very well and kept him at bay. That speaks volumes to his preparation and who he is because, we’ve shuffled a lot in games and we’ve been shuffling around a lot in practice.”

Linsley managed to avoid a season-ending injury, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be able to play against the Eagles. So Jenkins figures to start at his third different position this season.