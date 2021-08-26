Vaccinated Aaron Rodgers: NFL’s COVID-19 situation ‘continue to evolve as we get into the season’

“I think what hurt him more was maybe missing those two days because (Jets head coach Robert) Saleh threw a lot of things at us. That, to me, is more important than the game,” Rodgers said. “Now, the first week, the Texans didn’t play a whole lot on defense; they played some very vanilla coverages. It would’ve been better against the Jets. Buffalo, I heard starters are going to play, so if he’s able to play, which I think he’s going to, this will be great for him.”

Extra points

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst was in attendance at practice, alongside Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. … LaFleur said he hasn’t decided yet on who will call the offensive plays against the Bills. He may start before passing the job off. … LaFleur listed three players who are still in the mix for the starting guard jobs: Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman and Jon Runyan. It was Patrick at left guard and Newman at right guard with the starters Thursday. … Former University of Wisconsin lineman Cole Van Lanen worked with the No. 2 line at right guard. … Veteran wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who is competing for the No. 6 receiver spot, was back on the sideline with an apparent injury. Asked about the receiver competition before practice, LaFleur said the coaches “have a lot confidence in just that whole room in general. But that last spot, if we do choose to keep six, it’s going to be a fight right down to the finish.” … Out of the mix, of course, is veteran Devin Funchess, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday. “It’s unfortunate for Devin,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, he showed his talent and we appreciate everything he did."