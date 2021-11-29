Vacation, all they ever wanted? Not yet — as Packers coaches have self-scouting to do, first

GREEN BAY — The players may have off until next Monday, but the Green Bay Packers coaching staff still has plenty of bye-week work to do before getting some R&R of their own.

After a 12-week grind resulted in a 9-3 start — including Sunday’s 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, leaving his team a half-game behind the Arizona Cardinals in the race for the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and the lone first-round bye in the conference — head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff will be at the team’s Lambeau Field headquarters breaking down the team they know best: Their own.

“Our players are off until Monday, but we’ll be in tomorrow as a staff doing a lot of self-scout,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters Monday afternoon. “And then we’ll give the coaches off until Monday.”

Bye-week self-scouting is the norm throughout the league, but in the Packers’ case, they have a treasure trove of film to review and discern tendencies through. While playing 12 games in a row without a week off was daunting, one of the benefits will be having so much to work with during the self-scouting process. Last year, for instance, the Packers’ bye week came after just four games.