Up-and-down defensive lineman T.J. Slaton aims to replicate lift he gave Packers last time out

GREEN BAY — If there seems to be more gray in Jerry Montgomery’s goatee these days, the Green Bay Packers longtime defensive line coach can easily explain why.

T.J. Slaton’s inconsistency.

“You can’t show me something one play and then get me smiling and cheesing,” Montgomery said recently of his second-year project, “and then the next play you show me something that makes me want to, you know …”

Montgomery never finished that sentence, but he didn’t have to. He’d made his point.

Of course, anyone who watched Slaton in last Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings knows Montgomery spent more of that game “cheesing” than anything else.

In his first NFL start, Slaton recorded four tackles — including a tackle for a 1-yard loss on running back Dalvin Cook on a third-and-goal in the first quarter, forcing the Vikings to settle for a field goal — and two pass deflections, including one that led to Darnell Savage’s 75-yard interception return for a touchdown when Savage snagged the ricochet off Slaton’s hand.

“This is the challenge for all the guys. Once you put that on tape, that’s the standard. We need that from him every week,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I thought he was outstanding (against Minnesota).

“The second possession, when they had the ball on the 1-yard line, taking on those double teams and not giving up any ground to allow us to hold Minnesota to a field goal there, I thought, was unbelievable. And then he showed up in the pass game; obviously, he had two batted passes — and one was picked. Yeah, he was definitely impactful.”

A fifth-round pick (No. 173 overall) in 2021, the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Slaton’s inconsistency in college at Florida prevented him from being a much-higher draft choice.

Having lost reliable veteran defensive end Dean Lowry to a calf injury against Miami — placed on injured reserve, Lowry missed the Vikings game, snapping a streak of 101 straight games played — Slaton’s playing time spiked against the Vikings to 24 snaps, tied for the highest snap percentage (41%) he’s played in a single game this season. That figures to continue against the Lions and throughout the postseason if the Packers get there.

“I was a little nervous early on throughout the week, but as the gameday started to approach, I got more and more confident,” Slaton said. “I went out there with the utmost confidence I could play and I could start.”

Slaton, who has played 301 defensive snaps overall this season, enters Sunday night’s game with 28 total tackles, those two pass deflections and two tackles for loss. As a rookie, Slaton played only 255 snaps all season and had 14 tackles and one sack.

“I take pride in my game. I trust the people I’m playing alongside and hope that they trust me,” Slaton said. “

The Packers will need Slaton and his defensive front compadres — fellow linemen Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed and Devonte Wyatt, inside linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker, and the outside linebacker group — to be on point against a Lions run game that ranks 11th in the 32-team NFL (129.7 yards per game).

The Lions have a challenging 1-2 punch with physical ex-Packers player Jamaal Williams (994 yards rushing, an NFL-best 15 rushing touchdowns) and explosive D’Andre Swift (517 yards, 5.6-yard average, five TDs), meaning the run defense will be vital.

And, with that, Slaton’s contributions.

“He’s got all the tools in the world,” Montgomery said. “So that’s my goal with him every single day, is just consistency. Consistent technique, consistent fundamentals, consistent play style. And when he does it, man, he’s really, really good.

“It’s his second year in the league. I expect him to be where Kenny’s at at some point in time. That’s how much I think about his ability.”