Up-and-down defensive lineman T.J. Slaton aims to replicate lift he gave Packers last time out

GREEN BAY — If there seems to be more gray in Jerry Montgomery’s goatee these days, the Green Bay Packers longtime defensive line coach can easily explain why.
T.J. Slaton’s inconsistency.
“You can’t show me something one play and then get me smiling and cheesing,” Montgomery said recently of his second-year project, “and then the next play you show me something that makes me want to, you know …”
Montgomery never finished that sentence, but he didn’t have to. He’d made his point.
Of course, anyone who watched Slaton in last Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings knows Montgomery spent more of that game “cheesing” than anything else.
People are also reading…
In his first NFL start, Slaton recorded four tackles — including a tackle for a 1-yard loss on running back Dalvin Cook on a third-and-goal in the first quarter, forcing the Vikings to settle for a field goal — and two pass deflections, including one that led to Darnell Savage’s 75-yard interception return for a touchdown when Savage snagged the ricochet off Slaton’s hand.
“This is the challenge for all the guys. Once you put that on tape, that’s the standard. We need that from him every week,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I thought he was outstanding (against Minnesota).
“The second possession, when they had the ball on the 1-yard line, taking on those double teams and not giving up any ground to allow us to hold Minnesota to a field goal there, I thought, was unbelievable. And then he showed up in the pass game; obviously, he had two batted passes — and one was picked. Yeah, he was definitely impactful.”
A fifth-round pick (No. 173 overall) in 2021, the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Slaton’s inconsistency in college at Florida prevented him from being a much-higher draft choice.
Having lost reliable veteran defensive end Dean Lowry to a calf injury against Miami — placed on injured reserve, Lowry missed the Vikings game, snapping a streak of 101 straight games played — Slaton’s playing time spiked against the Vikings to 24 snaps, tied for the highest snap percentage (41%) he’s played in a single game this season. That figures to continue against the Lions and throughout the postseason if the Packers get there.
“I was a little nervous early on throughout the week, but as the gameday started to approach, I got more and more confident,” Slaton said. “I went out there with the utmost confidence I could play and I could start.”
Slaton, who has played 301 defensive snaps overall this season, enters Sunday night’s game with 28 total tackles, those two pass deflections and two tackles for loss. As a rookie, Slaton played only 255 snaps all season and had 14 tackles and one sack.
“I take pride in my game. I trust the people I’m playing alongside and hope that they trust me,” Slaton said. “
The Packers will need Slaton and his defensive front compadres — fellow linemen Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed and Devonte Wyatt, inside linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker, and the outside linebacker group — to be on point against a Lions run game that ranks 11th in the 32-team NFL (129.7 yards per game).
The Lions have a challenging 1-2 punch with physical ex-Packers player Jamaal Williams (994 yards rushing, an NFL-best 15 rushing touchdowns) and explosive D’Andre Swift (517 yards, 5.6-yard average, five TDs), meaning the run defense will be vital.
And, with that, Slaton’s contributions.
“He’s got all the tools in the world,” Montgomery said. “So that’s my goal with him every single day, is just consistency. Consistent technique, consistent fundamentals, consistent play style. And when he does it, man, he’s really, really good.
“It’s his second year in the league. I expect him to be where Kenny’s at at some point in time. That’s how much I think about his ability.”
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay.
Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.
Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…
Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.
With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…
With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…
The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…
The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.
Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at To…
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field.
Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.
Green Bay erases a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.
Green Bay host Tennessee on Thursday at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay's record rises to 5-8 after the 28-19 victory over Chicago.
AJ Dillon ran for two touchdowns in a game which Green Bay never trailed at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay's record drops to 4-8 after the 40-33 loss to league-leading Philadelphia.
The Green Bay Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the second half en route to a 26-20 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Green Bay scores a 41-17 victory over rival Minnesota to improve to 8-8 with one game left in the regular season.