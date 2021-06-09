Unlike Aaron Rodgers and Packers, Russell Wilson and Seahawks have moved past offseason drama

"The leaders of the team had a long conversation," Metcalf said. "And they decided that we should come back, and we all showed up as a team, with a few along the way who are coming later this week."

Asked his reaction to having Wilson in camp, and whether that was a sign that things are back to normal with him after the noise of the offseason, Metcalf replied: "Yes sir. I mean, I didn't think things were abnormal, in a way. But just seeing Russ back out here, throwing the ball around with the team, I didn't expect anything else."

At times this spring it had been hard to know what to expect. For a stretch of several weeks, Wilson and his people made it clear he was unhappy with the organization on a variety of fronts. It even got to the point where possible trade partners for Wilson were floated.

Few people ever thought a trade was a likely outcome, given the salary-cap ramifications and the extreme unlikelihood of getting a commensurate substitute for Wilson at quarterback. Yet the legitimate tension of the situation made you wonder what would happen when it came time to reconvene for the 2021 season.