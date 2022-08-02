Unimpressed Jordan Love on his 'best' practice of camp? ‘Yeah, I made some good throws and those are awesome, but I’m trying to be better’

GREEN BAY — If Jordan Love’s reaction to his performance during Tuesday’s first full-pads practice of training camp were translated into an internet meme, it’d surely be Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney accepting her silver medal at the 2012 London games, unimpressed by her performance.

All that was missing from the Green Bay Packers backup quarterback and 2020 first-round draft pick’s post-practice assessment was Maroney’s annoyed, pursed-lips facial expression that went viral immediately after her second-place vault finish.

Because while a gaggle of reporters listed a bevy of outstanding throws Love had made during the 1-hour, 47-minute session — capped by an exquisitely placed 5-yard third-down touchdown pass to rookie Romeo Doubs that was so well-thrown it could’ve come from the arm of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers — Love downplayed just how good he’d been at Ray Nitschke Field.

“I wouldn’t say ‘best practice of camp.’ I made a couple of good throws,” Love said, dismissively but politely. “But all around, I wouldn’t say ‘best practice.’”

The touchdown to Doubs — who, in fairness, insisted “Jordan threw a great ball” on the play — came during a red-zone period and after Love made two impressive throws earlier in the day: a down-the-field completion to Sammy Watkins on a high crossing route (which Love called an “routine throw” he’s supposed to make) and a right-on-the-money sideline pass to Doubs that was broken up by Kiondre Thomas at the last second.

All three throws came with Love under duress behind a No. 2 offensive line that has been cobbled together each day as other would-be backups compete with the No. 1 unit that’s still missing top blockers David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and still trying to find a suitable starter at right tackle to replace veteran Billy Turner, who was released in a cost-cutting move this spring.

At the same time, those throws were Exhibits A, B and C of the 6-foot-4, 219-pound Love’s growth when plays don’t go according to plan. Instead of taking off on a panicky scramble or chucking the ball into the bleachers, Love calmly escaped the pocket, continued through his progressions and trusted his receiver would be in the right spot.

Asked if he would have made those throws as a rookie in 2020 or even last season, Love replied: “No, I think it does show growth, just to be able to trust that I know where the receiver’s going to be with pressure in my face and still be able to try and slow it down a little bit to focus on where I need to put the ball.

“When you first get (to the NFL), I wasn’t able to make those throws under pressure. Plays like that, I’d just try to escape and maybe throw the ball away. … You’ve just got to be able to find that calm to be able to see where the receiver is at and make that throw with pressure in your face.”

Before Tuesday, Love’s camp had been largely nondescript. He hadn’t made any attention-grabbing throws, and he’d ended Monday’s practice by throwing an end zone interception to safety Vernon Scott, a pass that was still gnawing at him a day later.

Nevertheless, those up-and-down days aren’t unusual for a third-year quarterback. Throughout the offseason, it did appear Love had made meaningful strides in how quickly he processed what he saw during plays. That, in turn, led him to be more decisive than he had looked in prior practices.

Asked where he’s seen Love grow the most, coach Matt LaFleur replied: “Just the whole operation, from getting the play call and the command in the huddle (to) being able to go out there and effectively execute with the proper technique.

“Certainly, he’s going to get a lot more reps throughout the course of the preseason. And there’s no substitute for live game reps. You can try and make practices as hard as possible, but it’s a little different feel out there when you have 11 guys on the opposite side of the ball that are trying to take your head off.”

Under those circumstances so far, Love has struggled.

A shoulder injury suffered during his preseason debut last summer limited him to only 66 snaps in exhibition play, and he finished the preseason 24-for-35 passing for 271 yards with one touchdown, one interception and two sacks (89.1 rating).

In the regular-season, he started a 13-7 loss at Kansas City on Nov. 7, after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, and he played the entire second half of a 37-30 loss at Detroit on Jan. 9 after the Packers had already clinched the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and a first-round bye.

Love finished the regular season having played 131 snaps, completing 36 of 62 passes (58.1% completion rate) for 411 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions and three sacks (68.7 rating). He also ran seven times for 32 yards, not counting end-of-half and end-of-game kneel-downs.

Love called the in-pads blitzes and stunts the Packers defense ran against him to generate pressure on Tuesday was “as game-like as you can get” with quarterbacks wearing non-contact red jerseys.

That’ll be the case during Friday evening’s Family Night practice at Lambeau Field, but the real thing is right around the corner with the Aug. 12 preseason opener at San Francisco. Which is why Love wasn’t taking any victory laps after practice.

“I feel like I’ve always been like that, try to be hard on myself,” Love said. “Yeah, I made some good throws and those are awesome, but I’m trying to be better (than that). With ‘12’ right there, you see him every day and how consistent he is, and that’s where I’m trying to get to — continue to grow and be consistent every day.”

Extra points

Doubs, who also torched 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes for a long touchdown on a throw from Rodgers during the cornerback-wide receiver 1-on-1 period that left Stokes throwing his helmet in frustration, wasn’t the only rookie fourth-round pick who had a good day. Offensive lineman Zach Tom, who’d gotten work with the starting offensive line at left tackle last week, was the No. 1 right tackle Tuesday. … Cornerback Jaire Alexander dropped out of practice early on Tuesday but it was not for an injury. Rasul Douglas took over for him in the base defense while Shemar Jean-Charles took his spot in the nickel. … Punt returners struggled during a period where the JUGS machine was set up to simulate unexpectedly short punts. Most of those balls ended up being bobbled, muffed or missed altogether before Doubs caught the last one and the crowd responded with a Bronx cheer. … Offensive lineman Cole Schneider (ankle) was the only new player sidelined by injury. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis had the day off for veteran rest.