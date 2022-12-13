Unhappy with his numbers, Allen Lazard focuses on Packers’ present, not uncertain future

GREEN BAY — Allen Lazard didn’t like the analogy.

He didn’t see his situation as the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 wide receiver not being under contract for next season as an apples-to-apples comparison to what since-departed No. 1 wideout Davante Adams dealt with last year.

“Comparing his situation to my situation to my situation, I feel like, is like comparing an apple to broccoli,” Lazard said with a smile.

Forgetting for a moment those two items are at least both located in the produce section of your local grocery, it’s true the Packers couldn’t have been expecting Lazard to match the 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns they got last year from Adams, a two-time first-team All-Pro selection and arguably the NFL’s best wideout whom the team traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

But that decision to move on from the franchise-tagged Adams and not acquire a proven No. 1-level receiver to replace him meant that the team was asking Lazard to fill that lead role — a big ask for a former undrafted free agent who was coming off career highs in receptions (40), receiving yards (513) and touchdown catches (eight) but hadn’t been a lead receiver since his college days at Iowa State.

As the Packers enter the final four games of the regular season and try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive starting with Monday night’s matchup with the struggling defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field, it would be unfair to say Lazard has had a bad year.

Not only has he surpassed his career highs in receptions (45), yards (620) and targets (75), but he’s played through an excruciating shoulder injury — suffered at Washington on Oct. 23 and caused him to miss one game but hasn’t kept him out of the lineup since — and made his catches count: Of his 45 receptions, 36 have gone for first downs and five have gone for touchdowns.

Nevertheless, having returned on a one-year, $3.986 million restricted free-agent tender this season, Lazard knows he very well could be playing in his final four games with the Packers.

“It crosses my mind every day,” Lazard admitted. “Even going back to last year. It’s human to think about the future and different possibilities and what-not. As far as me, I’m just going about my day every single day just trying to attack it and get better and let the rest handle itself.”

Asked after the team’s first post-bye practice on Tuesday if his uncertain contract situation weighs on him, Lazard replied, “I’ve been trying to stay present, stay focused. Free agency will eventually come, and I’ll end up wherever I need to end up. But there’s no point in being too far ahead on that.”

What endeared Lazard to the Packers coaches and his teammates has always been his team-first, do-the-dirty-work approach to his job. So even as rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs (early in the year) and Christian Watson (over the past four games) had their breakout moments, Lazard has been a steady veteran presence at the position, along with 12-year veteran Randall Cobb.

“Really valuable. He’s helping me all the young guys in the room,” Doubs said Tuesday. “Just as far as understanding the game, he’s been a huge help for me this past year.”

Said Lazard: “Those guys, I don’t have any doubt that they’ll be successful — if not more successful — next year.”

As for his own performance, Lazard called the injury “a Grade 3 tear” in his shoulder capsule and said that it “definitely didn’t help me in any sense.” But with the bye week, Lazard got some much-needed time to heal after catching five passes for 67 yards in a 28-19 win over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 4 — when he looked the most like himself since the injury.

“Am I happy with my performance? Yeah, I lay my head down at night knowing that I gave my best, I put my all into studying, preparing my body for the week and going out there and giving my best on Sundays,” Lazard said. “The results and statistics definitely aren’t where I think any of us want them to be at, but it’s always about the journey, the process. It’s never about one day or one game or one season.

“I’ve got to keep on working like I always have throughout my entire career — not just here in the NFL but just in general — and keep on trying to improve and be more consistent to get the results where we need them.”

One of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ closest friends on the team, Lazard did say he’s taken some lessons from the way Adams, another Rodgers BFF, handled last season mentally. He plans on continuing to mimic that approach in whatever remains of his Packers career, whether he returns next year or not.

“I’ve always idolized Davante and respected how he handled his business every single day, regardless of where he was at and the whole outside world of contracts and everything,” Lazard said. “That’s why the biggest thing I picked up from Davante, was just going about your work every single day knowing that you can’t worry too much about the outside noise. You just have to focus on the work you’re putting in.”

Extra points

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who underwent an emergency appendectomy on Dec. 2 and missed the team’s pre-bye win over the Bears, was the only player not taking part in practice Tuesday. Bakhtiari and his wife, Frankie, also welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world during the bye, and his availability for Monday night’s game against the Rams is unclear. … Rodgers practiced without tape on his right thumb, a sign of progress for an injury that has bothered him since it first happened in London on Oct. 9. Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said, “The thumb is doing a lot better. It was nice to have that week off. The ribs are doing better, too. I was able to finally get some sleep. My body's feeling a lot better. Look, nobody wants a Week 14 bye. Nobody does. But, it always feels good coming back after the bye, whether you're 21 or whatever the hell old I am right now. It's nice to get that week off." … The team added offensive tackle Jean Delance and center Michal Menet to the practice squad while releasing defensive lineman Jack Heflin and returner Dede Westbrook from the practice squad.