Undefeated Steelers stay on top, Packers edge up to No. 6 in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — In their bid to stay perfect on the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been cutting it really close in recent weeks.

After earning last-minute wins in their past three games, the Steelers remained on top in the latest AP Pro32 poll.

Pittsburgh received nine of the 12 first-place votes for 380 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Steelers held off the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 when Stephen Gostkowski missed a late field-goal attempt. And they survived final drives by the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys in the past two games to hang on for wins.

The Steelers' 8-0 start is the best in the franchise's history. They will look to stay unbeaten when they host the last-place Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"The perfect season continues, but the Steelers aren't quite perfect, as their comeback win over the woeful Cowboys showed," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.