Undefeated Steelers hold top spot, Packers jump to No. 4 in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — After some recent close games, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't need nine lives to get to 9-0.

The Steelers dominated the Cincinnati Bengals 36-10 on Sunday to remain the league's only unbeaten team and maintain control of the top spot of the latest AP Pro32 poll.

Pittsburgh received 10 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The 9-0 start is the best in franchise history and the Steelers are a strong favorite to stay perfect as they face the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

"Ben Roethlisberger is in the MVP conversation. And were it not for (Washington's) Alex Smith, he'd be in contention for Comeback Player of the Year honors," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

"And the Steelers are in the conversation for teams that have a chance to dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC. Roethlisberger has the Steelers at 9-0 and in firm command of the AFC North with 22 touchdown passes and just four interceptions."