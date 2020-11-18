Undefeated Steelers hold top spot, Packers jump to No. 4 in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — After some recent close games, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't need nine lives to get to 9-0.
The Steelers dominated the Cincinnati Bengals 36-10 on Sunday to remain the league's only unbeaten team and maintain control of the top spot of the latest AP Pro32 poll.
Pittsburgh received 10 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
The 9-0 start is the best in franchise history and the Steelers are a strong favorite to stay perfect as they face the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
"Ben Roethlisberger is in the MVP conversation. And were it not for (Washington's) Alex Smith, he'd be in contention for Comeback Player of the Year honors," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.
"And the Steelers are in the conversation for teams that have a chance to dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC. Roethlisberger has the Steelers at 9-0 and in firm command of the AFC North with 22 touchdown passes and just four interceptions."
The Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off their bye, stayed at No. 2 in the poll. The Chiefs earned the remaining two first-place votes for 374 points. The defending champs will head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sunday night. The Raiders handed the Chiefs their only loss of the season with a 40-32 win in Week 5 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders moved up a spot to round out the top 10 of the poll.
The New Orleans Saints remained at No. 3, but will now have to continue their season without quarterback Drew Brees, who will miss several games after leaving Sunday's win over San Francisco with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung.
"It's the Steelers and Chiefs ... and everybody else," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.
"Every other team has proved to be a pretender. The Saints would be in the conversation if not for the injury to Drew Brees. Who knows what they are now?"
The Green Bay Packers gained two spots to No. 4 after holding off one-win Jacksonville 24-20.
"(Aaron) Rodgers and (wide receiver Davante) Adams are some duo, but the defense looms as Achilles' heel," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.
The Packers will stay in the AFC South as they head to Indy to take on the Colts, who are tied with Tennessee for first in the division.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jumped four places to No. 5 after routing Carolina. The Buccaneers will close out Week 11 as they host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The Rams moved up two spots to No. 8.
"The best team not nearly getting the love it should as a possible Super Bowl contender," Sirius XM's Alex Marvez said of the Rams.
The " Hail Murray " in Sunday's 32-30 win by the Arizona Cardinals over the Buffalo Bills made an impact in the top 10 of the Pro32.
The Bills slipped a spot to No. 6 as they enter their bye week and the Cardinals, who are in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West, climbed four spots to No. 9. The Cardinals will open Week 11 as they head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.
"The Cardinals conjured up some late-game magic, with Kyler Murray's 'Hail Murray' pass to DeAndre Hopkins pushing his team past the Bills and into first place in the NFC West," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.
"Murray's sophomore surge, with the help of his new top target, Hopkins, has made the Cardinals a contender and added even more excitement to what is arguably the NFL's most exciting division race."
The Baltimore Ravens dropped three spots to No. 7 after losing to the New England Patriots 23-17 in a driving rain on Sunday night in Foxborough.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10)
9
0
0
382
1
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
8
1
0
374
2
3. New Orleans Saints
7
2
0
356
3
4. Green Bay Packers
7
2
0
344
6
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7
3
0
336
9
6. Buffalo Bills
7
3
0
311
5
7. Baltimore Ravens
6
3
0
303
4
8. Los Angeles Rams
6
3
0
296
10
9. Arizona Cardinals
6
3
0
294
13
10. Las Vegas Raiders
6
3
0
267
11
11. Indianapolis Colts
6
3
0
260
14
12. Miami Dolphins
6
3
0
259
12
13. Seattle Seahawks
6
3
0
254
7
14. Tennessee Titans
6
3
0
243
8
15. Cleveland Browns
6
3
0
219
15
16. Minnesota Vikings
4
5
0
192
17
17. New England Patriots
4
5
0
187
21
18. Chicago Bears
5
5
0
176
16
19. San Francisco 49ers
4
6
0
158
18
20. Atlanta Falcons
3
6
0
138
22
21. Philadelphia Eagles
3
5
1
131
19
22. Carolina Panthers
3
7
0
130
20
23. Detroit Lions
4
5
0
126
26
24. New York Giants
3
7
0
123
28
25. Denver Broncos
3
6
0
112
23
26. Los Angeles Chargers
2
7
0
84
24
27. Cincinnati Bengals
2
6
1
83
25
28. Houston Texans
2
7
0
64
27
29. Washington Football Team
2
7
0
55
29
30. Dallas Cowboys
2
7
0
41
30
31. Jacksonville Jaguars
1
8
0
26
31
32. New York Jets
0
9
0
12
32
Voting panel
Vic Carucci, John Clayton, John Czarnecki, Tony Dungy, Bob Glauber, Rick Gosselin, Pat Kirwan, Jeff Legwold, Alex Marvez, Jim Miller, Jenny Vrentas, Charean Williams.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!