Unbeaten Steelers stay on top, Packers rise to No. 4 in AP Pro32 poll

"The Chiefs and Steelers still seem headed toward a meeting in the AFC championship game, but there's a long way to go before then, and a lot of things can happen, especially in this weird year," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

And the Buccaneers will enter their bye week as they stay at No. 10.

"Tom Brady is taking all the heat, but let's not forget Tampa Bay's defense is just as responsible if not more so for the Bucs losing three of their past four games," said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM. "Kansas City, the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans all scored at least 27 points and averaged 459 yards of total offense."

And despite playing without Drew Brees for the second consecutive week, the Saints stayed at No. 3 as they cruised past the quarterback-challenged Denver Broncos 31-3 for their eighth consecutive win.

The Green Bay Packers moved up two spots to No. 4 after routing the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.