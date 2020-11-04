Unbeaten Steelers maintain top spot, Packers slip to No. 7 in AP Pro32 poll

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jumped two places to No. 4 after holding off the New York Giants on Monday night. The Bucs will play during prime time again this weekend when they host NFC South rival New Orleans on Sunday night. The Saints have won four straight and also gained two spots to No. 6.

"The Bucs and Saints held on for wins to set up the NFC South showdown of the NFL schedule-makers' dreams this week," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.

"The Bucs have emerged as one of the league's best teams since the rivals last met in Week 1, and now they'll host the Saints with first place in the division on the line."

The Green Bay Packers slipped two spots to No. 7 after allowing four touchdowns to Dalvin Cook and losing to the rival Minnesota Vikings.

The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills moved up a place to No. 8 after earning a rare win over the New England Patriots.

"The Patriots are free falling," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "It could be their first losing season since 2000."

The Bills have a challenge this week as Russell Wilson and the Seahawks head to western New York on Sunday.