Unable to stop Dalvin Cook, listless Packers fall to Vikings 28-22

In turn, no wide receiver other than Adams had more than a single catch, with Malik Taylor (one catch, 26 yards), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (one catch, 19 yards), Equanimeous St. Brown (one catch, 12 yards) and Darrius Shepherd (one catch, 6 yards) scarcely chipping in. St. Brown also had two plays where he would have had to make difficult catches but in both instances the ball hit him in the hands and he failed to reel it in.

Add in five holding penalties — matching their total from the first six games combined — and after entering halftime tied at 14-14, the Packers offense struggled to get going in the second half with empty possessions the first three times they had the ball.

“We feel like we’ve had some good productivity on offense, but every year is a little bit different, every challenge is a little different,” Rodgers said. “We just as a team need to find our footing completely on the both sides of the ball and hopefully start playing some more championship football like we did last year. Obviously last year, our offense seemed to be struggling for a decent part of the season. Our defense and special teams won a lot of games for us. We’ve played a little bit more efficiently this year on offense, just today we had some lulls there in the third quarter which definitely hurt us.”