Unable to stop Dalvin Cook, listless Packers fall to Vikings 28-22

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has said it repeatedly this season.
Quibble with the quality of the Green Bay Packers’ victories over less-than-stellar opponents, but their two-time NFL MVP quarterback has been pretty blunt in his postgame Zoom calls with reporters. He said it after they beat the Detroit Lions, he said it after they beat the Atlanta Falcons, and he said it after they beat the Houston Texans last Sunday. It’s not always the same phrase verbatim, but it’s close.
“If we want to be a great team, we’ve got to win these games,” was the variation Rodgers used after last Sunday’s win in Houston.
Loosely translated: We’re supposed to beat them. We’re better than these guys.
And so, it stood to reason that Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings might fall into the same category.
After all, the Vikings had stumbled to a 1-5 start. Their defense had had no answers for Rodgers or wide receiver Davante Adams in the Sept. 13 opener in Minneapolis. The seat of their intense, defensive-minded head coach, Mike Zimmer, was getting a bit toasty. And adding injury to inexperience, the Vikings’ troublesome secondary came in banged up before losing two more players to injury — including one who was taken from Lambeau Field in an ambulance because of a head/neck injury — during the course of the game.
And yet, the Packers lost, 28-22, because their own defense couldn’t handle running back Dalvin Cook and their offense couldn’t overcome an uncharacteristically high number of penalties and a lack of potent weaponry beyond Adams. Instead of pushing the Vikings farther into their NFC North rearview mirror and potentially extending their first-place advantage over the unimpressive Chicago Bears, the Packers fell to 5-2 and raised legitimate questions about just how good they really are.
Because this was the kind of game they’re supposed to win. Right, Aaron?
“This definitely qualifies as one of those games where if you want to be a great team, you’ve got to handle business at home,” Rodgers responded during Sunday’s Zoom call with reporters. “Look, it’s not the same type of home environment. I get it. But it’s 2020, and we’re in a different NFL this year. It’s still a game we should win, (against) a team with the trade deadline coming and questions about their coach during the week.
“Yeah. These are one of the games we need to win.”
And they didn’t in large part because they still haven’t figured out defensively how to stop opponents from running roughshod over them. Not unlike their inability to stop the San Francisco 49ers — their opponent on Thursday night — in the NFC Championship Game in January, the Packers watched Vikings running back Dalvin Cook rack up a whopping 226 total yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage (30 carries for 163 yards and three TDs; two receptions for 63 yards, including a 50-yard TD) and put up very little resistance.
“We knew exactly what they were going to do,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged. “They were going to ride (Cook). Also, just with the conditions out there, it was pretty windy — and we never put them in a situation where they had to drop back and throw the football. Or at least not too many times.
“That’s something that we better get it fixed, and we better get it fixed fast because I have a pretty good idea of what’s going to happen on a short week on Thursday in San Francisco as well.”
Added Rodgers: “I didn’t feel like we played with a lot of energy today.”
The offense played a role, too, even accounting for the less-than-ideal windy conditions that swirled around Lambeau Field. While Rodgers (27 of 41, 291 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, 110.9 passer rating) and Adams (seven receptions for 53 yards, including all three touchdowns) connected frequently in spite of Zimmer’s don’t-let-Adams-beat-us Cover-2 defensive approach, the Packers didn’t have enough other weapons to pick up the slack with No. 1 running back Aaron Jones (calf) and No. 2 wide receiver Allen Lazard (core muscle surgery) sidelined.
No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams still ran violently (16 carries for 75 yards, 22 touches for 102 total yards from scrimmage) and tight end Robert Tonyan (five catches for 79 yards, including a 45-yarder) continued to consistently contribute, but too many times, Rodgers looked around and saw no open options.
In turn, no wide receiver other than Adams had more than a single catch, with Malik Taylor (one catch, 26 yards), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (one catch, 19 yards), Equanimeous St. Brown (one catch, 12 yards) and Darrius Shepherd (one catch, 6 yards) scarcely chipping in. St. Brown also had two plays where he would have had to make difficult catches but in both instances the ball hit him in the hands and he failed to reel it in.
Add in five holding penalties — matching their total from the first six games combined — and after entering halftime tied at 14-14, the Packers offense struggled to get going in the second half with empty possessions the first three times they had the ball.
“We feel like we’ve had some good productivity on offense, but every year is a little bit different, every challenge is a little different,” Rodgers said. “We just as a team need to find our footing completely on the both sides of the ball and hopefully start playing some more championship football like we did last year. Obviously last year, our offense seemed to be struggling for a decent part of the season. Our defense and special teams won a lot of games for us. We’ve played a little bit more efficiently this year on offense, just today we had some lulls there in the third quarter which definitely hurt us.”
Still, even after those lulls, Rodgers’ third touchdown of the day to Adams and the ensuing two-point conversion by Williams pulled the Packers within six points, and they got the ball back with 47 seconds left and no timeouts. Facing a second-and-10 from Minnesota’s 41-yard line with 12 seconds left, Rodgers, the Hail Mary King, rolled to his right and was ready to launch one last prayer to the end zone. He said afterward that Adams was his target.
It never got to that point. Instead, Rodgers' right arm was hit from behind by Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum, the ball bounced forward and was recovered by linebacker Eric Wilson to end the game.
“What’s that Hair for Men stuff called? To get the grey hairs back out? It was very, very hectic on the sideline today,” said Zimmer, whose defense was without cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Holton Hill (foot) and lost Cameron Dantzler to a neck injury at the end of the first quarter. (Dantzler had full movement in his extremities and was set to travel back to the Twin Cities with the team after leaving the field on a backboard and stretcher.)
“We kind of ran out of DBs there in the third and fourth quarter. We were just trying to manufacture some ways to get these guys covered. They’re a good football team. They got an unbelievable quarterback. They’ve got a great receiver. And fortunately, their one runner (Jones) didn’t play today. … I never felt like the game was in our grasp, even with 57 seconds left. It was pretty rough. I’m worn out.”
The Packers, meanwhile, felt similarly drained — by their own failings in a game they felt they should have won.
“We knew that in order to win this football game a couple of things had to happen,” LaFleur said. “We knew we had to stop the run — that didn’t happen. We knew we had to play penalty-free — that didn’t happen. When you do that, you’re going to get beat. And that’s exactly what happened today.”
