Unable to stop Dalvin Cook, listless Green Bay Packers fall short against Minnesota Vikings

“We feel like we’ve had some good productivity on offense, but every year is a little bit different, every challenge is a little different,” Rodgers said. “We just as a team need to find our footing completely on the both sides of the ball and hopefully start playing some more championship football like we did last year. Obviously last year, our offense seemed to be struggling for a decent part of the season. Our defense and special teams won a lot of games for us. We’ve played a little bit more efficiently this year on offense, just today we had some lulls there in the third quarter which definitely hurt us.”

Still, even after those lulls, Rodgers’ third touchdown of the day to Adams and the ensuing two-point conversion by Williams pulled the Packers within six points, and they got the ball back with 47 seconds left and no timeouts. Facing a second-and-10 from Minnesota’s 41-yard line with 12 seconds left, Rodgers, the Hail Mary King, rolled to his right and was ready to launch one last prayer to the end zone. He said afterward that Adams was his target.

It never got to that point. Instead, Rodgers' right arm was hit from behind by Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum, the ball bounced forward and was recovered by linebacker Eric Wilson to end the game.