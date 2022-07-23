Uh-oh: Packers' franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari will start camp on PUP after all

GREEN BAY — One day after he wasn’t among the nine players the Green Bay Packers placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari was indeed placed on the PUP list on Saturday — meaning he isn’t medically cleared for the team’s first practice on Wednesday morning.

Bakhtiari, who has played just 27 snaps since tearing the ACL in his left knee during practice Dec. 31, 2020, was inactive for the Packers’ season-ending playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22, but head coach Matt LaFleur said in his postseason news conference that the team was expecting Bakhtiari to play in an NFC Championship Game had the Packers advanced.

It’s unclear when Bakhtiari, who didn’t take part in any of the open-to-the-media offseason program practices while working in the rehabilitation group, might be cleared to practice. The medical staff could simply be taking an early, cautious approach after last year’s ordeal.

LaFleur struck a cautious tone when asked last month about his expectations for Bakhtiari’s readiness of the start of camp, saying he would “hopefully” be good to go.

“Our plan all along was to hold him from (the offseason program) and make sure he’s continuing to get stronger and ready to go hopefully for training camp,” LaFleur said at the time. “We just thought that this is a guy that’s played a lot of ball and it’s best to hold him from this portion of it.

“Yeah, (he’s close). He’s been close. He was out there in a game. So, it’s just part of our process right now.”

Bakhtiari didn’t practice at all in training camp last summer, started the year on the in-season PUP list, began practicing in October and was activated in November. But he had a setback and needed a clean-up procedure, delaying his season debut until the team’s Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit.

He played 27 snaps against the Lions but then wasn’t able to play in the team’s season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco two weeks later.

Players who were placed on the PUP list on Friday were rookie wide receiver Christian Watson; tight end Robert Tonyan; Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins; kicker Mason Crosby; defensive end Dean Lowry; running backs Kylin Hill and Patrick Taylor; outside linebacker Randy Ramsey; and defensive lineman Hauati Pututau.

The Packers also placed three players on the non-football injury list: Rookie offensive tackles Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones, and linebacker Caliph Brice.