Tyrone White — father of former Badgers star James White — left a rich legacy

"We had a great tactical team," he said. "(Tyrone) White realized the importance of the team concept, working together, and didn't just supply us with his top guys but would call every few weeks and ask how things were going and if we needed anything else.

"He completely understood what being part of a team meant. I'm sure that's where James got it from."

Bellitier is an assistant coach at St. Thomas. At one point, Tyrone White mentioned his son was going to attend the school and play football. They'd see each other at games — the two sides of their lives brought together.

"He was serious in his job, but had a fun-loving personality," Bellitier said. That, too, is the son. "Smiley," was James White's nickname in high school.

Smith remembered a nationally sponsored series where each team named a former player as an honorary captain.

"We picked James one year," Smith said. He was at Wisconsin, so Tyrone and Lisa came over, and were called out of the stands and came to midfield. Tyrone is laughing, saying, 'What am I out here for?' That was him. Humble and fun."