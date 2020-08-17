Two days in, Tim Boyle shows he’s not giving up the Packers' backup quarterback job without a fight

GREEN BAY — Tim Boyle admitted Monday his heart dropped a bit when he saw the Green Bay Packers trade up and pick quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the April NFL draft.
But Boyle isn’t wallowing in self-pity or wondering whether his days in Green Bay are numbered just like his mentor and buddy, Aaron Rodgers, knows his likely are following Love’s selection.
Instead, the Packers third-year backup quarterback has come out guns blazing — with noticeably bigger biceps popping out from beneath the sleeves of his red No. 8 practice jersey — with two strong days of practice leading into Tuesday’s first in-pads practice.
“I understand it’s a business. (But) it’s not going to change my approach,” the 25-year-old Boyle said during a Zoom video conference call with reporters Monday afternoon. “I’m going to do what I can do to help the team and get myself ready to be the best player I can be and for the team. But drafting a quarterback in the first round, if anything, gave me some extra motivation this offseason to get my mind right, get my body right and come into training camp and attack it.”
In each of the first two days, he’s delivered — and had two picture-perfect down-the-field throws during 11-on-11 periods — a rainbow deep strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Saturday, and another beauty down the left seam to Darrius Shepherd on Monday.
Coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged Boyle “looks more comfortable and looks more confident” but tried to downplay the significance of Boyle’s strong performances in two helmets-and-shorts practices.
“We’re two days into this thing and as we continue to progress, the installs build upon each other,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see where he’s at then.”
Last summer, Boyle beat out DeShone Kizer, a former second-round pick acquired in a 2018 trade with Cleveland, to win the backup spot behind Rodgers, finishing preseason play having completed 34 of 57 passes (59.6 percent) for 356 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions for an NFL-best 112.9 passer rating. Boyle played 109 snaps and led the offense to 52 points.
Overall, Boyle has completed 60 of 110 passes for 650 yards with nine touchdowns against two interceptions for a passer rating of 91.9 in his two preseasons. But he’s only thrown four career regular-season passes and played just 21 total regular-season snaps in mop-up duty, so he still has to prove he is ready — and more ready than the raw 21-year-old Love — to replace the 36-year-old Rodgers if disaster strikes.
“I fortunately have had two good preseasons, so I look forward to those games,” Boyle said. “So I won’t be able to go out there and sling it around, but I think these reps in practice are just as important.
“I think going out there and making sure I’m putting us in the right play, doing it with some good tempo, and delivering the ball where it needs to go is important. That’s what they want to see from me. Yeah, it’s going to be said missing out on some preseason just from a fun standpoint and going out and playing with your teammates, but I think we’ll get the work we need in training camp.”
Pads come on
Tuesday’s practice will the first of the team’s allotted 14 in-pads practices, LaFleur said, with the focus on player evaluation, installation of the playbooks and competition. LaFleur said the team will transition to game-specific work in advance of the Sept. 13 regular-season opener at Minnesota once the calendar turns to September.
“I think for at least the first two weeks here, we’re going to be more focused on what we do,” he said. “And then as we progress (and) get into September, then we’ll start turning our attention elsewhere. But right now, it’s a great time to evaluate everybody and see where we’re at.”
Without any preseason games this summer, those in-pads practices are more vital than ever, though it’s unlikely there’ll be many periods that include full tackling. That said, LaFleur wants more 11-on-11 work to make up for the lost game time.
“We’ve kind of transitioned away from the 7-on-7 (and) tried to get more game-like,” LaFleur said. “For the quarterbacks to feel that pass rush around them, I think it’s going to give more value to be in those team pass situations.”
Hands on
A year ago, LaFleur was coaching from a golf cart while recovering from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon. Now, he’s back to doing what he was doing pre-injury last offseason — bouncing around from drill to drill and getting involved with players, from showing running back Aaron Jones specific aspects of route-running to throwing balls to defensive backs during individual drill work.
“I think that’s why you get into coaching — those relationships and to teach with your guys, being out on the grass,” said LaFleur, whose Achilles’ was surgically repaired by noted foot-and-ankle expert Dr. Robert Anderson, a member of the team’s medical staff. “Obviously when you’re able to move around, it makes it a lot easier and a lot more fun.”
Extra points
The rotation at right tackle and right guard continued, lending further credence to the idea LaFleur sees a legitimate competition there. Ex-University of Wisconsin standout Ricky Wagner worked with the No. 1 line at right tackle, while Billy Turner was back at right guard, where he started last season. In Saturday’s first practice of camp, Turner had been with the No. 1 line at right tackle and veteran Lane Taylor had been at right guard. … Tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive lineman Treyvon Hester were activated from the COVID-19 list and took part in practice.… Backup offensive lineman John Leglue handled the long-snapping duties again with regular snapper Hunter Bradley still not participating in practice while coming back from COVID-19 reserve list. Bradley was again at practice interacting with kicker Mason Crosby and punter JK Scott, so he must be close to being cleared. … Outside linebacker Greg Roberts, meanwhile, was in attendance at practice and might be close to returning as well. … For the second straight practice, Boyle did a little bit of holding on placekicks with Crosby. Scott is the normal holder. … The Packers had six players in for tryouts, including offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, the son of ex-Packers director of football operations and ex-Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie.
