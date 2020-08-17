Two days in, Tim Boyle shows he’s not giving up the Packers' backup quarterback job without a fight

“I think that’s why you get into coaching — those relationships and to teach with your guys, being out on the grass,” said LaFleur, whose Achilles’ was surgically repaired by noted foot-and-ankle expert Dr. Robert Anderson, a member of the team’s medical staff. “Obviously when you’re able to move around, it makes it a lot easier and a lot more fun.”

Extra points

The rotation at right tackle and right guard continued, lending further credence to the idea LaFleur sees a legitimate competition there. Ex-University of Wisconsin standout Ricky Wagner worked with the No. 1 line at right tackle, while Billy Turner was back at right guard, where he started last season. In Saturday’s first practice of camp, Turner had been with the No. 1 line at right tackle and veteran Lane Taylor had been at right guard. … Tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive lineman Treyvon Hester were activated from the COVID-19 list and took part in practice.… Backup offensive lineman John Leglue handled the long-snapping duties again with regular snapper Hunter Bradley still not participating in practice while coming back from COVID-19 reserve list. Bradley was again at practice interacting with kicker Mason Crosby and punter JK Scott, so he must be close to being cleared. … Outside linebacker Greg Roberts, meanwhile, was in attendance at practice and might be close to returning as well. … For the second straight practice, Boyle did a little bit of holding on placekicks with Crosby. Scott is the normal holder. … The Packers had six players in for tryouts, including offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, the son of ex-Packers director of football operations and ex-Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie.