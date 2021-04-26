Tutoring Trevor Lawrence should make Darrell Bevell feel young again

Unlike Wilson, who had the "Legion of Boom" defense at its peak in Seattle to alleviate some of the pressure during those early years, the Jaguars don't have anywhere near that kind of weaponry across the board for Lawrence. Not yet anyway. It's going to take hitting on a good number of 10 remaining draft choices after the No. 1 pick to deliver the supporting cast for Trevor that Wilson enjoyed with the Seahawks.

It can be done, but the foundation to get there starts with Bevell bringing out the best in an offense that has five returning starters on the line, a decent young receiving corps with DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault, and a promising back in James Robinson.

"We're changing a lot of pieces around, but to do it the right way, you'd love to build from the inside out," Bevell said. "We're fortunate to be in a situation to have veteran guys up front that have been there. That's a good place to start for your offense."

Actually, the best place to start is having either a proven franchise quarterback or one who shows all the signs of becoming one. If Bevell, along with Schottenheimer, can groom Lawrence well enough to have a rookie season approaching what Justin Herbert did for the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jaguars could be positioned to be an AFC South force in 2022 and beyond.