Turnover troubles: Packers give it away three times in first half, only trail 10-9

MINNEAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers entered Monday night’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium knowing that winning the turnover battle would be vital to their chances.
After all, the Packers came into the game having turned the ball over just nine times in their first 14 games, second only to the New Orleans Saints (eight) in that department. And they’d entered the week with a plus-14 turnover ratio, second only to the New England Patriots (plus-24) on the season.
The Vikings, meanwhile, were coming off a seven-takeaway game in their win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week and their 27 takeaways ranked them fourth in the NFL entering the week.
So it was a minor miracle that the Packers entered halftime down only 10-9 after turning the ball over three times — and nearly a fourth — in the first 30 minutes of their 23-10 win over the Vikings.
It began on their first possession, when on a third-and-5 play, running back Aaron Jones coughed up the ball — his third fumble of the season and the second he’s lost — when linebacker Anthony Barr hit him after a catch on the left sideline. Linebacker Eric Kendricks snatched the ball and returned it 24 yards to give the Vikings first-and-goal at the Packers’ 10.
Remarkably, the Vikings had to settle for a 23-yard Dan Bailey field goal to lead, 3-0.
The Packers tied the game two series later, but then came their second turnover — an Aaron Rodgers interception picked off by safety Anthony Harris on an underthrown pass intended for wide receiver Davante Adams at Green Bay’s 26-yard line. The Vikings cashed in with a 21-yard Kirk Cousins-to-Stefon Diggs touchdown to make it 10-3 three plays later.
After another Mason Crosby field goal made it 10-6, the Packers gave it away yet again when Adams fumbled at the end of a 13-yard completion. The giveaway didn’t lead to points, though, as a third-down trick play that had Diggs throwing back to Cousins ended in an incompletion when Diggs overthrew him. The Vikings went for it on fourth down and Cousins missed Adam Thielen downfield, giving the Packers the ball back.
Green Bay’s offense did its best to give the ball away one more time before halftime, as Jimmy Graham fumbled along the sideline at the end of 16-yard catch-and-run. Graham was initially ruled to have been out of bounds when the ball came out; replay review showed that it was out before he stepped out — but luckily for the Packers, wide receiver Geronimo Allison had recovered the ball. The Packers settled for a 19-yard field goal by Crosby as the half ended, managing to be down just 1 point despite their turnover-a-palooza.
Getting his kicks
Crosby came into the game having made all but one kick — a 45-yarder that went wide right against Denver in Week 3 — and was 3-for-3 during the first half on field goals of 42, 33 and 19 yards.
Crosby entered the game having made all 38 of his extra points and 16 of 17 field goal attempts, but lost out to New Orleans’ Will Lutz in the Pro Bowl balloting at kicker.
If Crosby can keep up his pace, he’ll finish the season with his highest accuracy percentage of his 13-year NFL career. He’s set to become a free agent in March.
Costly drop
One of the field goals the Packers settled for came with the game at 10-3. On second-and-1 from Green Bay’s 44-yard line, Rodgers seemingly hit wide receiver Allen Lazard for a 19-yard gain that would have given them first-and-10 at Minnesota’s 37-yard line.
Initially ruled a catch, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer challenged the call and replay clearly showed that Lazard had lost control of the ball as he went to the ground, wiping out the gain.
Extra points
The Vikings, as expected, were without their top two running backs as Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) were inactive. … The Vikings lost Kendricks to a quadriceps injury in the first half and he was ruled out at halftime. … Inactive for the Packers were wide receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, cornerbacks Tony Brown and Ka’dar Hollman, backup tackles Alex Light and John Leglue, and tight end Jace Sternberger. … Defensive end Dean Lowry, who was questionable with an ankle injury, was available.
