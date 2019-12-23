Turnover troubles: Packers give it away three times in first half, only trail 10-9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Getting his kicks

Crosby came into the game having made all but one kick — a 45-yarder that went wide right against Denver in Week 3 — and was 3-for-3 during the first half on field goals of 42, 33 and 19 yards.

Crosby entered the game having made all 38 of his extra points and 16 of 17 field goal attempts, but lost out to New Orleans’ Will Lutz in the Pro Bowl balloting at kicker.

If Crosby can keep up his pace, he’ll finish the season with his highest accuracy percentage of his 13-year NFL career. He’s set to become a free agent in March.

Costly drop

One of the field goals the Packers settled for came with the game at 10-3. On second-and-1 from Green Bay’s 44-yard line, Rodgers seemingly hit wide receiver Allen Lazard for a 19-yard gain that would have given them first-and-10 at Minnesota’s 37-yard line.

Initially ruled a catch, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer challenged the call and replay clearly showed that Lazard had lost control of the ball as he went to the ground, wiping out the gain.

Extra points