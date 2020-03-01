Turning page to Year 2 of his playbook, Packers coach Matt LaFleur eager for more with Aaron Rodgers

Most importantly, though, Rodgers and LaFleur will work to build upon the strong personal connection they had by season’s end and upon their each of their strengths as they look to expand the offense and better integrate some of what makes Rodgers unique with the offensive scheme the way it’s designed to be run.

“He does a lot of great things that aren’t always how you draw it up as a coach. (But) the foundation’s been laid, so the expectations are there,” LaFleur said, adding that he’s looking forward to having a second year in the same place for the first time since spending the 2015 and 2016 seasons as the Falcons quarterbacks coach. “Certainly, we have a better feel for what he’s comfortable with, and we’re always going to adapt to our players. I think there’s a lot of things we can do better offensively, and quite frankly that we can coach a lot better.