Turning page to Year 2 of his playbook, Packers coach Matt LaFleur eager for more with Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur didn’t want to hear the entire question. He knew where it was headed.
As the Green Bay Packers’ second-year coach fielded questions from a small group of reporters at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last week, one of the queries began with the observation about Aaron Rodgers’ 2019 passer rating of 95.4 — the third-lowest single-season mark of his 12-year career as the Packers starting quarterback, a rating that put him a middling 12th in the NFL last season.
“I’ll be honest,” LaFleur said. “The passing rating, I don’t even look at that anymore. I don’t think it’s a true indication of evaluating whether a quarterback played well or not. I really don’t. I think there are so many other factors that play into that that just doesn’t give it a very good indication of the level at which you play.”
LaFleur’s opinion of statistics notwithstanding, Rodgers’ numbers in his first year in LaFleur’s offense were decidedly un-Rodgers-like, save for another year of minimal interceptions. He finished the regular season having completed 353 of 569 passes (62.0%) for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns, four interceptions and 36 sacks. The only years he had a lower passer rating than that 95.4 rating were in 2008, his first year as the starter (93.8,) and in 2015, after he lost No. 1 receiver Jordy Nelson for the year with a season-ending knee injury in preseason (92.7).
While those numbers led to the most outside criticism the two-time NFL MVP has faced since succeeding Brett Favre as the starter, LaFleur insisted during the combine Rodgers had been far, far better than the numbers might’ve indicated.
“I thought he played pretty damn good last year,” LaFleur said. “He led us to 13 wins and a playoff win. Certainly, there are areas for us all to improve on and it starts with me first. That’s laying out a great plan for these guys and putting guys in position.
“Too many times the quarterback’s going to accept all the blame when things don’t go right and they’re going to get a lot of the praise when things do go right. It’s just the nature of that position and everybody’s going to be critical of it. That’s fair. That’s what you sign up for when you get into this league.”
Throughout the year, Rodgers insisted LaFleur’s system was beneficial because it didn’t require him to carry the offense as he often had to do in his prime. He even insisted his performance in the Packers’ critical 23-10 victory at Minnesota on Dec. 23, when he helped Green Bay clinch the NFC North title despite a lowly 68.3 passer rating, was one of his best games of the year — in a season in which he had achieved the maximum passer rating of 158.3 in a game for the first time in his career (in a 42-24 win over Oakland on Oct. 20).
“You look at the stats and go, ‘OK, you’re (26)-of-40 for 200-something, no touchdowns. What are you talking about? Are you really lowering the bar for yourself that much?’” Rodgers said late in the season when asked about that win over the Vikings. “And I’d say, ‘No, I’m never lowering the bar for myself.’ The expectations are for greatness.’
“But my responsibility was to get us in checks. My responsibility was to get us in the right protection scheme and take care of the football, and although I threw a pick, I felt like I did what I needed to do in that game. I was executing at a winning level.
“Any quarterback wants to throw four or five touchdowns a week. It’s just that hasn’t been the case this year. We haven’t needed it to win.”
You have free articles remaining.
That doesn’t mean the Packers won’t need him to have more of those four- and five-touchdown games in 2020. And amid talk that this could be the year they seriously consider drafting Rodgers’ successor — he has four years remaining on his current contract, but the untenable salary-cap implications of moving on from him would end after the 2021 season — both LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke confidently about what Rodgers could do in Year 2 of LaFleur’s system.
“I’m excited about that,” LaFleur said. “Here’s a veteran guy that plays at the highest level of anybody. He’s a future Hall of Famer. The foundation has been laid for us. He knows exactly what to expect going into Year 2. Certainly, we’re going to refine some of the things we do offensively, but just really excited to get him back in the building and work through that process.”
Said Gutekunst: “I just think it’s just (a matter of) making (the offense) more instinctual for him so that each week, each game, it’s not something that they’re going through. Where, it’s just something that our team as a whole starts to understand exactly the nuances that Matt wants. I think I’ve referenced Matt Ryan in Year 2 when they were (with the Atlanta Falcons), and I think it’s just Matt and his staff having another year with our guys to develop them, kind of get them further than where they were last year.”
Certainly, Gutekunst can help Rodgers and LaFleur by plying them with better talent on the offensive side of the ball. Gutekunst has acknowledged multiple times that wide receiver is a significant need, as the chasm between No. 1 receiver Davante Adams and the rest of the wideouts was vast in 2019.
The team also is expected to move on from veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, who has been a shell of his former Pro Bowl self in two seasons in Green Bay, making that position a high offseason priority as well.
LaFleur, meanwhile, knows his job is to sift through the plays the offense ran last season and determine which ones are among the best, which ones need to be junked and which ones can be altered to be more effective. In addition to “refining” — LaFleur’s word — the offense, the plan is to shorten each play-call, with Rodgers and LaFleur in agreement the calls were too wordy in Year 1.
Most importantly, though, Rodgers and LaFleur will work to build upon the strong personal connection they had by season’s end and upon their each of their strengths as they look to expand the offense and better integrate some of what makes Rodgers unique with the offensive scheme the way it’s designed to be run.
“He does a lot of great things that aren’t always how you draw it up as a coach. (But) the foundation’s been laid, so the expectations are there,” LaFleur said, adding that he’s looking forward to having a second year in the same place for the first time since spending the 2015 and 2016 seasons as the Falcons quarterbacks coach. “Certainly, we have a better feel for what he’s comfortable with, and we’re always going to adapt to our players. I think there’s a lot of things we can do better offensively, and quite frankly that we can coach a lot better.
“We have to refine our process of how we implement certain things and look at exactly what are we asking our players to do. That’s what the offseason is for, and this is an exciting time for me, because it’s the first time since after the 2015 season in Atlanta we’ve had a chance to really sit down and not only look at what we’re doing but things around the league, trends around the league. What are people having success within certain schemes around the National Football League? Because you have to have a good perspective of that I think in order to be at your very best.
“I’m really excited. Here’s a veteran guy that plays at the highest level of anybody. He’s a future Hall of Famer. The foundation has been laid for us. He knows exactly what to expect going into Year 2. Certainly we’re going to refine some of the things we do offensively. But I’m just really excited to get him back in the building and work through that process.”
Photos: The best shots from the Green Bay Packers' 2019 season