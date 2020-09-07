Traveling men? As opener approaches, Packers ready for a new experience – leaving the cozy, COVID-free cocoon of Lambeau Field

Of course, those concerns are secondary to getting the team ready to play after not having any preseason games — something both LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst confessed to missing more than they expected. Now, it’s hard to know exactly what kind of a team they put together.

“I think a lot will be determined going into this first four games and just how ready everybody’s teams are,” Gutekunst said. “Kind of seeing the injury rate, too — were they prepared for a real NFL season? Being able to go out there in a game-like situation, there's just a little bit of unknown.”

Added LaFleur: “I think that remains to be seen. Who really knows right now? Any time you get into the games, especially, it’s going to be a different feel. There’s no doubt about it. Not having fans in the stands, how’s anybody going to react to that? So our guys got to be focused in and understand that regardless of whether or not there’s people there, everybody in America’s watching.”

Extra points

As expected, the Packers moved inside linebacker Kamal Martin (knee) and cornerback Kabion Ento (foot) to injured reserve, although with the league’s altered rules this year due to COVID-19, they’ll be eligible to return in as soon as three weeks. Teams are also allowed to bring back an unlimited number of players this year from IR, too. … To take one of the roster spots, the Packers signed cornerback Parry Nickerson, who was released by Jacksonville. Nickerson started his NFL career as a 2018 sixth-round pick by the New York Jets and has played in 20 career games (three starts) with the Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Jaguars. … LaFleur wouldn’t officially name Tim Boyle as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Aaron Rodgers and ahead of first-round pick Jordan Love, saying “that’s something that we’re always constantly going to evaluate.” Still, it’s a no-brainer for Boyle to be the primary backup. … LaFleur refused to reveal who’ll start at right tackle Sunday with Billy Turner (knee) missing practice. The Packers could go with ex-University of Wisconsin standout Rick Wagner or move another starter, like left guard Elgton Jenkins, and juggle the line. “I’d love to tell you, but I think you’ll have to wait to see on Sunday,” LaFleur said. … With one roster spot still open, the Packers had veteran center Justin Britt and nose tackle Daylon Mack in for visits.