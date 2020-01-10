Top seeds back in action as NFL's divisional round kicks off

TENNESSEE-BALTIMORE

The Ravens come in having won 12 straight and with the best record in the league.

They have run over — and past — teams all season, with Jackson and running back Mark Ingram leading the way. Baltimore finished the regular season with 3,296 yards rushing — the most by a team in NFL history. The runnin' Ravens also averaged 206 yards per game, the first team to average 200 or more since 1977.

So the Titans will certainly have their hands full — or they at least hope to be able to make enough tackles to keep Jackson and the Ravens from getting into a rhythm. Jackson led the league with 36 touchdown passes while also setting an NFL record for quarterbacks by rushing for 1,206 yards.

"He's definitely a different beast, man," Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey said. "Not one guy in the league now or in the past that can match up and compare to what that guy can do."