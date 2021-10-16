Too much of a good thing? For Aaron Rodgers, there’s no such thing when throwing to Davante Adams

“Some games, maybe he gets 15 targets, and we can win. And there’s some games he gets five and we win. Obviously, in our room, some guys kind of laugh. They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. Aaron and him they’re on pace to break connection records and all that stuff.’ (But) I truly believe in our room, because I’ve been on the other side where there has been that jealousy and that animosity in the room where you can feel the tension.”

Adams went into last week’s win against the Bengals anticipating more 1-on-1 opportunities than he usually gets, based on the Cincinnati defense’s film. He was right, and he capitalized on them — catching 11 passes for a single-game career-best 206 yards and a touchdown.

But Adams understands that won’t be the case every week, and while he appreciates the extra effort the coaches put in to find creative ways to get him the ball despite defenses being hell-bent on stopping him — “I feel like it’s a credit to Matt and 12 for coming up with some plays to still get me some opportunities down the field,” Adams said — Rodgers doesn’t think the Packers are doing anything out of the ordinary for a superstar pass-catcher.

The Packers’ game plans always are predicated on getting Adams and running back Aaron Jones as involved as possible, and to Rodgers, that’s just simple logic.