Tom Oates: Vikings exploit Packers' defensive flaws, proving it's time for some changes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Including playoff games, the Packers have a 19-6 record in two seasons under LaFleur. In five of the six losses, they gave up 158 or more yards on the ground. Only twice have they given up 158 or more yards on the ground and won.

Cook, one of the NFL's most explosive backs, fueled the Vikings' run-first game plan Sunday.

"He just got downhill in a hurry," safety Adrian Amos said. "He had some open holes and he ran through it and he hit them hard and he ran physical. There's a lot of things we need to correct."

Amos led the Packers in tackles coming up from the secondary, which shouldn't happen when a team runs on 34 of its 49 plays. Especially when the Packers had nose tackle Kenny Clark back for the second straight game and played more base defense — three down linemen, two inside linebackers — than they have in a long time under defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

Now that the formula to beat the Packers — run the ball early and often — is out there for all to see, the Packers can expect more teams to test their run defense. How can they stop it?

"You start tackling the man with the ball," Amos said. "We've got to look at film and see where we're out of gaps, but it comes down to tackling the man with the ball and getting off blocks."