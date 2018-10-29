LOS ANGELES — The Green Bay Packers had the undefeated Los Angeles Rams right where they wanted them.

Trailing by two points, the Packers had their hands on the football, a smidge over 2 minutes on the clock, a timeout in their pocket and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. They even had about 35,000 vocal Packers fans urging them on Sunday at the Los Angeles Coliseum, which looked and sounded more like Lambeau Field than the home of the Rams.

Alas, Green Bay's Ty Montgomery fumbled a kickoff he wasn't supposed to return in the first place and Rodgers spent the rest of the game watching helplessly from the sideline as the Packers absorbed a 29-27 defeat, a loss that was equal parts encouraging and devastating.

OK, so they weren't equal parts. Given the Packers' uneven start to this season, walking into the Coliseum and beating the NFL's best team would have been a season-changing victory. To lose it the way the Packers did — a 25-yard punt by JK Scott set up the Rams' go-ahead field goal, which was followed by Montgomery's ill-advised return — was beyond devastating. The truth is if there was some good in there, it was hard to find.

"It’s not a good feeling, I’m not happy at all," wide receiver Davante Adams said. "It’s probably one of the worst feelings knowing that we (were playing) the way we were and we had a shot at winning this game. The game was won. I already worked out in my head how everything was going to happen. All we needed was the ball. It’s disappointing. Our defense played a great game against a tough offense, but at the same time we’ve got to finish."

There are no moral victories for a team that now has a 3-3-1 record, and the Packers weren't claiming any afterward. There are lessons to be learned, though learning them the hard way is getting old for the Packers.

"The urgency has to pick up, so maybe it does that, but there’s no momentum gained from a loss, in my opinion," Rodgers said. "We can play with anybody, but we knew that before this game. It wasn’t like there was some revelation, ‘Oh, OK, now, yeah, we can probably play with the Rams.’ No, we can play with anybody. I’m disappointed because our defense really played well and we were just really slow going in the first half and couldn’t get a lot of things going. By the time we got back up ahead, we just had one drive to finish the game off and didn’t come up with it."

After scoring touchdowns on consecutive second-half possessions to take a 27-26 lead, the Packers went three-and-out when Rams tackle Aaron Donald, the NFL's best defensive player, blew past guard Lane Taylor for a third-down sack. The offense never touched the ball again.

Rodgers was right about one thing, the tremendous effort put forth by the Packers showed that they can indeed play with anybody. But playing the Rams on such even terms shouldn't be considered an encouraging sign. Just the opposite, really. It was more of an indictment of how the Packers played in the first six games of the season when coaches and players alike appeared to be going through the motions at times. Now we know that's true.

This Packers team isn't talented enough to win that way. Unless it continues to play with the energy it showed against the Rams and eliminates the costly mistakes that caused Sunday to end badly, this season is headed for a disappointing finish.

"I think we came out and hit them in the mouth," defensive end Mike Daniels said. "We played football the way we were supposed to play. We just didn’t maintain it. We didn’t have it in some critical moments. Once again, when you’re playing against a 7-0 team and you have them on the ropes, you have to knock them out. You can’t let them stick around. We let them stick around and we lost."

Afterward, the players took turns blaming themselves. The offense, showing better balance, should have had more than 10 points at halftime. The defense didn't let quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley get anything easy, though a temporary lull in the third quarter allowed the Rams to take a 10-point lead. The special teams covered with great vigor but made those critical blunders at the end.

If going toe-to-toe with the Rams convinces the Packers what they need to do to win, they might have a chance to salvage their season. Problem is, things don't get any easier with a difficult loss to get over and a road game at New England next up.

"It’s really disappointing," linebacker Clay Matthews said. "You think as a defense we only hold them to those three points (late in the game), we’re only down two and we’re going to go down and win. That’s the confidence we have in (No.) 12 and our offense. It’s really frustrating because of that. I feel like we battled in that locker room. We invested so much time coming out here (a day) early and to end up on the short side of it is a terrible feeling. Furthermore, it’s not like we’re sitting here 5-1-1. We’re 3-3-1, we have to start winning games. That starts next week."

It should have started this week. When a Los Angeles reporter asked Rodgers what he thought of the Rams, his answer was short and to the point.

"I think they’re really good," Rodgers said. "I think we’re pretty good, too."

The only way to prove that is to start winning games.